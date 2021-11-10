After the meeting, PDT advises against the PEC of Precatório

The Democratic Labor Party (PDT) oriented this Tuesday (9) against the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório. The vote on the matter in the second round in the Chamber of Deputies is scheduled for this afternoon.

“In a meeting at the PDT headquarters in Brasília, the National Executive and the Federal Bank agreed to vote against in the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios”, wrote Carlos Lupi, president of the acronym, on Twitter.

As anticipated by reporters at CNN Bárbara Baião and Rachel Vargas, the opposition to the text comes after criticism from the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes – after party members voted in favor of the PEC, the candidate announced the suspension of his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic.

In the first round of the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios, 15 of the 21 deputies of the PDT voted with the government. In an interview with CNN after voting in the first round, Carlos Lupi stated that the party could change its position and that he would speak personally with each deputy who voted in favor of the PEC.

In justifying the suspension of his candidacy by the party, Ciro affirmed that voting in favor of the measure is the same as “compacting with the farces and the Pocketnarist errors”. When evaluating the vote to CNN, Lupi said that the approval of the text “is a blank check for an unprepared and corrupt government”.

Lupi says at least ten favorable votes were reversed

During a press conference at the PDT directory on Tuesday, Lupi stated that the party already has at least ten votes reversed within the party – federal deputies who were in favor in the first round should, therefore, vote against the matter in the second round. The PDT bench in the Chamber is formed by 25 parliamentarians.

Lupi thanked the leader of the PDT in the Chamber of Deputies, Wolney Queiroz (PE), and the national vice president of the PDT, André Figueiredo (CE), for the work done in recent days to convince the other parliamentarians.

“I want to thank these two. Wolney, to his understanding, to his greatness that above his own convictions is the partisan issue. To my companion André, in the same way. He was publicly demeaned by people who do not understand and cannot understand what he tried to do. Our solidarity and permanent trust.”

The president of the PDT also explained that only one deputy from the party kept the vote in favor of the text of the PEC. “Now, at the proposal of leader Wolney, it was decided that he would change this direction to voting today with the vote no. And only one person, out of all the members, kept his vote yes, it was federal deputy sub-lieutenant Gonzaga, who is even leaving the party”, said Lupi.

PDT does not give up candidate Cyrus

Commenting on the suspension of Ciro Gomes’ candidacy, Lupi stated that the candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic “does not belong to him, it belongs to the party”.

“I told him and I’ll repeat it to you. Ciro’s candidacy does not belong to him, it belongs to the party. He has the right to say that he is no longer a candidate, but the party does not give up his being a candidate. So he did a suspension and it was a way he found to show his disagreement. And that is out of date.”