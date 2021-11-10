After Verissimo’s injury, scout appoints Gustavo Gómez to Benfica

In the last Sunday, in the match against Braga, defender Lucas Veríssimo, from the Benfica, suffered a serious injury that took him out of this European season. According to the newspaper record, Jorge Jesus and President Rui Costa are looking to hire a defender to make up for the Brazilian’s loss.

Miguel Palma, specialist at pro scout, in an interview with the Portuguese media, made a list of indications to the Encarnados. Gustavo Gómez, from palm trees, was one of the names mentioned.

“He is a more experienced defender and one of the best in Brazil. He prefers to play on the right, is fast, has quality to play and is aggressive. He has experience in Europe working for Milan. It’s an interesting solution, but maybe Palmeiras is already asking for a more prohibitive price,” said Palma.

However, according to the record, the club president prioritizes a defender who is already working in the Old Continent.

In addition to the Verdão player, four other athletes were nominated by Miguel Palma – all of whom work in Europe. They are: Becir Omeragic, from FC Zurich; Tiago Djaló, from Lille; Jackson Porozo, from Boavista; and Rúben Semedo, from Olympiakos.



