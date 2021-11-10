Airbnb extends secure and fast internet access to remote work

Airbnb launched this Tuesday (9) a series of 50 updates to the platform’s tools in order to facilitate the movement of so-called “digital nomads” — remote workers who live and accumulate new experiences traveling the globe, a trend that has strengthened with the dissolution of routines and even offices during the pandemic.

Among the new features announced is an expanded version of the “I’m flexible” tool, which should allow searches for more “different” accommodations with four new categories in the menu: eccentric — like the “snake” house above — with direct access to clues. ski; secluded and “luxe”, with high standard properties and five star service.

It will also be possible to make reservations for 12 months from now, not just 6 months as offered above. Those looking for fast internet to work will benefit from the new high-speed WiFi filter that has been included in the accommodation search.

Hosts will also be able to check the speed offered in the environment through the Airbnb application itself and include it on the property page, which brings more transparency to the profile description and automatically makes it more attractive precisely for those who work and need good connectivity during the hosting.

Eccentric accommodations were valued on the Airbnb menu Image: AirBnb

One of the main reasons for the changes was a survey commissioned by Airbnb in five countries — the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France and Mexico — with 7,500 users, 63% expect more flexibility from employers and a third plan to live in different places and work remotely after the pandemic.

Between July and September 2021, 20% of bookings on the platform were for stays of one month or more. In the last year, more than 100,000 guests have stayed on an Airbnb for at least three months, and half have moved from one accommodation to another. The company presents these behaviors as new trends caused by the pandemic that were not observed between 2008 and 2020.

Other new features aimed at user safety include improvements to the now automatic translation tool for guest profiles and reviews in 60 languages; in addition to accessibility filters to search for accommodations that allow you to check, with photos and ratings, what the property offers.

There was also an expansion of Aircover, an insurance and damage protection package for hosts, which now includes expenses with cleaning and wear and tear caused by pets, in addition to faster reimbursements and extension of the term for claims to up to 14 days.