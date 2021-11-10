Aircraft engines that crashed with Marília Mendonça will undergo inspection in the interior of SP – São Paulo

SOROCABA – The engines of the plane that crashed in Caratinga (MG) on the 5th of the month, causing the death of five people, including the country singer Marília Mendonça, will be analyzed at a specialized company in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The twin-engine fuselage was shipped this Tuesday, 9th to Rio de Janeiro. The analyzes are part of the expertise that the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) carries out in the wreckage to identify the causes of the accident.

According to the Civil Police of Caratinga, which is also investigating the accident, one of the engines fell in a forested area, probably after colliding with cables from a power transmission line at the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig). A piece of cable was tangled up in the plane’s propeller. The other engine was submerged in the water of the waterfall at the site of the fall. The equipment was recovered by a winch company hired by PEC Air Taxi, owns the plane.

The expert must point out if the equipment already had any problems before the collision with the transmission line. The engines should arrive in Sorocaba this Wednesday, 10th, and will be taken to the company Pratt & Whitney Canada do Brasil, located at the local airport. The Canadian company, which has a branch in Sorocaba, is a division of the American Pratt & Whitney and has an important participation in the aviation market, mainly in the manufacture of aircraft engines.