Alexandre Kalil on COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte: ‘The war continues’ – Gerais

‘It’s coming to an end, we’re getting back to normal, and we’ll only get back to normal if the population continues as it is,’ says Kalil (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) Mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) issued an alert to the population and said this Wednesday (10/11) that the “war” against the COVID-19 pandemic, started in March 2020, continues. Minas Gerais is experiencing a good moment in relation to the coronavirus, with controlled indicators and advances in vaccination, but Kalil emphasizes the importance of some precautions being maintained to “return to normal”.

“The war continues, it’s cooling down, but it continues. I take advantage of the press present here and ask, I make an appeal to the population, let’s keep it. It’s coming to an end, we’re returning to normal, and we’ll only return to normal if the population continues as she is, being sensible, wearing a mask, trying to sanitize her hands, separating herself as much as possible, that we will soon reach the end of all this,” he said during the announcement of the payment schedule for Auxlio Belo Horizonte.

Currently, practically all commercial and even leisure activities are allowed in the capital of Minas Gerais, with some limitations related to the public and capacity – in addition to the recommended measures such as the use of protective masks and the availability of alcohol gel and adjacent for hand hygiene.

According to data released this Tuesday (11/9) by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, the occupancy of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 in the city is 50.8%, in a state of alert. For infirmary beds, 49.9% is considered stable.

The transmission rate in Belo Horizonte is 0.96, which is also considered stable. This means that every 100 people spread the virus to another 96.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in March 2020, the disease has killed 6,952 people in the capital of Minas Gerais. The confirmed cases in the city total 289,895. There are 281,798 recovered, and 965 are still undergoing medical follow-up.

Also according to the bulletin released on Tuesday, 65.7% of the residents of the capital received both doses of vaccine against the coronavirus or a single dose. The booster dose was applied to 217,152 people.