Aline doesn’t use power and doesn’t put anyone on the farm

by

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

11/10/2021 00:08Updated on 11/10/2021 01:04 AM

Aline Mineiro, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), received the power of the red flame from Rico Melquiades, the winner of the last fire test, in the formation of the eighth farm that night.

Chosen by the public, with it the model could choose between two options: earn R$ 5 thousand and keep the remaining one, or earn R$ 10 thousand and nominate the fourth farmer.

“I’m going to follow my heart, I’m going to keep the game flowing,” said Aline. “No, no, my God in heaven, no,” Rico lamented.

Quickly, the name of the ex-panicat appeared among one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. Many fans of the program did not understand the choice of confined.

yellow flame power

Rico opted to take the power of the yellow flame, which gave him immunity and the right to immunize another pawn in the vote. Mileide Mihaile was the lucky one, who received the news with surprise.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 8

1st winner: Bil Araújo

A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire for the reality - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 8

2nd winner: Rico Melquiades

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame - Play/PlayPlus

3 / 8

3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile

The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame

Play/PlayPlus

Farm 2021: Bil Wins Trial by Fire - Play/PlayPlus

4 / 8

4th winner: Bil Araújo

The Farm 2021: Bil is the Trial of Fire winner

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 8

5th winner: Tiago Piquilo

The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 8

6th winner: Gui Araujo

2021 Farm: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo once again won the test by fire - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 8

7th winner: Tiago Piquilo

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo once again won the test by fire

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico wins the trial by fire - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 8

8th winner: Rico Melquiades

The Farm 2021: Rico Wins Trial By Fire

Play/Playplus

After the elimination of Erasmo Viana, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.87%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.84%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

30.98%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.19%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.72%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.44%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.31%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

30.88%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.67%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.38%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.91%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.77%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.06%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 44453 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.