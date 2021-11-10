Aline doesn’t use power and doesn’t put anyone on the farm

Aline Mineiro, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), received the power of the red flame from Rico Melquiades, the winner of the last fire test, in the formation of the eighth farm that night.

Chosen by the public, with it the model could choose between two options: earn R$ 5 thousand and keep the remaining one, or earn R$ 10 thousand and nominate the fourth farmer.

“I’m going to follow my heart, I’m going to keep the game flowing,” said Aline. “No, no, my God in heaven, no,” Rico lamented.

Quickly, the name of the ex-panicat appeared among one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. Many fans of the program did not understand the choice of confined.

Aline should have stayed at her house because she earned more — 🌵/🔥 (@jotaedani07) November 10, 2021