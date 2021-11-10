Aline reveals that she has a bag with more than 30 unwashed panties

Underwear may never be discussed in reality TV, but they are essential to be in the suitcase of participants, who will live in a confinement like in “The 13th Farm” for example.

This became a topic on the Record TV show, when Rich Melquiades saw Aline Mineiro wearing panties from Valentina Francavilla.

“You see these panties on staff and you know it’s Valentina’s. It’s nobody’s. It’s borrowed,” he said. Aline confirmed the information, and then said she doesn’t have any clean underwear available.

I have a bag of over 30 unwashed panties. Then I had a bad face, I didn’t wash it, I arrived at Valentina and said ‘you give me some panties’”.

“Give it, no, lend it to me. It’s different,” corrected Valentina. “But she’s not coming back,” snapped Aline. “Of course it will”, replied the former stage assistant of the “Programa do Mouse” (SBT).

“Friend, it’s already mine. Friend, It’s all messed up.”, reinforced Aline. Valentina stamped her foot that she will want the piece back: “I love her. No branding!”

BIL HAS ALREADY POINTED TO UNDERWEAR SUMIZO ON REALITY

Talking with MC Gui a few weeks ago, Bil said that some of his underwear disappeared over the days, with the remaining pieces in his lap after washing them, complaining about the case.

“I lost my underwear here, man,” he blurted out. “What do you mean?” asked the singer. “They’re using it. I do not know. I came with ten underwear and I’m only with six”, explained the ex-BBB.

“But you don’t know the brand [das cuecas]?” asked MC Gui, and Bil revealed that they don’t have a brand.

“I think Guilherme is wearing my underwear”, laughed Arcrebiano, calling the attention of Gui Araujo, who was nearby.

It’s all gone, fi. Rico has the same, I think Dynho too”.

“Then it f*cked,” said MC Gui. Lary Bottino, who was still on the show, approached the two and asked what happened. “My underwear are gone,” explained Bil once more.

“That’s good. You don’t have it”, said the worker. “Oh, I don’t like it. The ‘train’ keeps rocking”, said Bil, rejecting the proposal.

