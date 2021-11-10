Alleged Batman Arkham Canceled Appears in Conceptual Images

Rocksteady concluded its Arkham trilogy arc with Batman Arkham Knight, but for some time producer Warner Bros. was not ready to leave the game. The company even ordered a new game in the series by its Warner Bros studio. Montreal, the same as Arkham Origins. The game was eventually cancelled, and we now have what appears to be some more of his concept art.

“Project Sabbath”, the canceled Damian Wayne Batman game at WB Games Montreal, apparently has another wave of concept art revealed – this time by concept artist Goran Bukvic. The images match how the game was first described years ago. Credit to Reddit user thebananapeeler2. pic.twitter.com/TelAZeMVMj — The Arkham Channel (@ArkhamChannel) November 9, 2021

The tweet images come from Goran Bukvic’s page on the ArtStation website. The artist does not confirm that his artwork was made for the game, but it is known that he worked for WB Games Montreal around 2016, a year after the release of Arkham Knight and a likely window for the development of your sequel.

We can see from the concept that the game would work with an older Bruce Wayne and his successor, who appears to be Damian Wayne, the son of Batman with Talia al Ghul. Also from the look of the images you can see a strong influence from the Batman do Futuro animation. These prints join other conceptual arts previously disclosed about the game:

Check out these images from the canceled DC Batman Arkham game starring Damian Wayne. This game was most likely to Batman Arkham Knight sequel, but we cannot know for sure. Those of you who have followed the channel for a while recall me describing some of these. pic.twitter.com/mUQ6TXbUmq — Coby — YouTuber and Streamer (@slcmof) August 13, 2019

The sequel has been canceled in its original form and WB Games Montreal is currently working on Gotham Knights, a new game in the Batman universe, but outside the Arkham lore, created by Rocksteady. Instead, it’s the Suicide squad that will continue the universe made by the developer for Batman and DC.