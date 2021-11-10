Alleged Spider-Man 3 footage leaks a month before premiere

Images that possibly contain big spoilers from Spider-Man: No Return Home have surfaced on social media — if you want to avoid details about the new movie’s plot, better be cautious on the internet.

Two images, which we will not repost or describe, are being shared on social media. While we can’t say at the time of this article’s publication whether the images are legitimate or not, they do contain gigantic spoilers from the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is just over a month away. The film’s trailer and promotional footage have already made it clear that the film will bring major changes to the MCU, including the presence of unexpected villains such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

In interviews, Tom Holland has declared Spider-Man: No Return Home will be “the end of a franchise”, and assured that the film will not feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, former movie Spider-Men.

When does Spider-Man: No Return Home come out?

Spider-Man: No Back Home is set to premiere on December 16, 2021. For more, see everything we know about the feature so far.

