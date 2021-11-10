ALMG overturns Zema’s veto on chartered transport – Policy

Manifestation at the ALMG plenary (photo: Reproduction from internet/Twitter/assembleiamg) By 40 votes to 17, the deputies of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG) overturned the partial veto of Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) Proposition of Law 24,886, of 2020, which regulates the chartering of collective transport vehicles for intercity and metropolitan travel . It took 39 votes to overturn or maintain the veto. Thus, Law 23,941 becomes effective with the text approved in two rounds by the Legislature. The extraordinary meeting ended just before 12:30 pm this Wednesday (11/10).

The points vetoed by Zema in September corresponded to articles 3, 4, 5 and to items I and III of article 6 of the project. These are the items most criticized by charterers who work through applications such as Buser, such as the mandatory presentation of a passenger list six hours in advance and the requirement that customers make the round trip, the called “closed-circuit”. Zema also barred the ban on buses stopping at highways and buying tickets through third parties or apps. See how the session went







On the other hand, the governor kept the provision of charter services with public transport characteristics prohibited. Finally, he agreed that the provision that the continuous or occasional charter must be under the regulation of the Department of Buildings and Highways of Minas Gerais (DER-MG), as specified in article 1 of the project.

According to ALMG, in justifying the veto, the governor of Minas stated that the chartered passenger transport service concerns the private autonomy guaranteed to citizens and companies by the constitution. “So, according to the governor, it falls within the scope of the contractual relations of the interested parties, under the terms of the Federal Constitution, which ensures individual fundamental rights such as freedom of contract, free enterprise, free professional practice and consumer protection ”, says the house. #Plenary rejects gov veto. proposition q regulates chartered transport.

%uD83D%uDD3AProhibition on sale of single ticket

%uD83D%uDD3ACclosed circuit: can pick up a passenger in another city qa of origin

%uD83D%uDD3ASubmission of the passenger list within 6 hours before the start of the trip pic.twitter.com/AbmQqgX7U6 – Assembly of Mines (@assembleiamg) November 10, 2021 %u2753Chartered transport – What happens now, with the rejection of the governor’s partial veto?

%u26A0%uFE0FSaccording to the Internal Regulation of the ALMG, with the veto being rejected, the governor must transform the proposal into law within 48 hours. After the deadline without a decision by the Executive, the task falls to the Assembly. %u2014 Assembly of Mines (@assembleiamg) November 10, 2021 Representatives of companies that operate by apps and regular transport roads followed the vote today (photo: Reproduction from internet/Twitter/assembleiamg)

According to the bylaws of the legislative house, from now on, Zema has 48 hours to transform the proposal into law. If the deadline comes without a decision by the Executive, the task is transferred to the state deputies. The topic generated controversy and resulted in the mobilization of categories, which have staged several protests in recent months. On the one hand, charterers believe that the proposal in the way it was would make the activity in Minas Gerais unfeasible. On the other hand, representatives of the regular transport companies feared that the veto would result in 250,000 unemployed workers and that companies that work with the application would undermine labor rights.

Members of both categories followed the voting inside and outside ALMG this morning.



(With information from Ceclia Emiliana)

