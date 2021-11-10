Almost complete, Seleção does second practice and Casemiro returns in midfield | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian men’s team, Tite, led the second training session for the return of the qualifiers, this Tuesday afternoon, at the Corinthians training center. Leader of the competition by hand – 31 points, against 25 for the Argentines -, Brazil faces Colombia on Thursday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

Only defender Gabriel Magalhães, scheduled to arrive this Wednesday, has not yet been on the field with the coach of the Brazilian team. With no access to the press on Corinthians’ CT, CBF TV showed the beginning of the activity and ended the broadcast at the moment Tite separated the team.

It was possible to observe something about the formation of the team, with the goalkeeper Alisson back to the team, Danilo on the side, in addition to housemiro, which was out of the last FIFA date due to intervention in the teeth. The coach will keep the base of the team that beat Uruguay.

Read more:

+ Everything about the Brazilian team

+ Neymar goes back to daring with his hairstyle and trains in the squad with a bat on his head

1 of 2 Casemiro is back with the Brazilian national team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Casemiro is back with the Brazilian national team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

The probable team that goes to the field must have Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar.

This Wednesday, the eve of the match, the Seleção ends its preparation in training in Itaquera, at the match venue.

See too:

+ Lucas Veríssimo receives support from Tite and speaks out after injury: “It will be difficult months”

Next Tuesday, the 16th, in San Juan, Argentina will host Brazil at the Bicentenario stadium.