Aloe Vera: how to plant and grow it at home; check tips of the day

THE aloe vera it is an easy-to-grow succulent. That’s why today, November 9, the blog Casa & Agro from the website Tech News, will bring a wonderful guide on how to plant and cultivate this wonder, which brings beauty and benefits into your home.

THE aloe vera it is also helpful for the health of the body, for example the sap from within the leaves has healing effects such as scratches and burns when applied topically. So, in this matter, we are going to help you with planting techniques so that you no longer need to search outside the home.

Learn how to plant and grow aloe vera in pots

Before purchasing the aloe vera seedling, note that you will need a location that offers direct sunlight. Also, check out the tips on how to plant and cultivate below.

the planting

See how to prepare the planting of this plant’s seedling in pots:

Remove the seedling from the current plastic and then remove excess dirt from the roots, taking care not to damage them;

If your plant has small shoots, remove them;

If your plant has a long stem that doesn’t fit in the pot, you can cut the stem partially;

Cut the stem part, leaving as much of the plant as possible. Then take the bare plant and place it in a warm area that receives indirect light;

After several days, a callus will form over the wound.

aloe vera planting

Learn how to plant this rich succulent plant in your home:

Fill the pot about a third with a well-drained potting mix and place the plant in the ground;

Then continue to fill the soil around the plant, keeping in mind that you must leave a space between the top of the soil and the edge of the pot;

The plant’s lower leaves should also be above the ground. Do not water after planting.

care

Check out the necessary precautions for your planting below:

Place in direct sunlight, indirect or artificial light. A western or southern window is ideal;

the aloe vera is best at temperatures between 13 and 27°C. The temperatures in most houses and apartments are ideal;

Water deeply but infrequently. To discourage rot, allow the soil to dry between waterings;

Water every 3 weeks and sparingly during the winter. Use finger to test dryness before wetting;

Fertilize sparingly, but not more than once a month, only in spring and summer, with a balanced formula of houseplants mixed with another.

You saw how simple the planting and cultivation of aloe vera? Now that you have all these tips, don’t waste any more time and decorate your house with this beautiful plant, bringing more beauty and benefits into your home.

