Amazon opens 5,500 temporary jobs; 200 are in Ceará

Amazon announced this Tuesday, 9 the opening of more than 5,500 temporary vacancies in Brazil during the months of November and December, driven by the increase in online sales of Black Friday and end-of-year events. In Ceará, where the company opened a distribution center in October, 200 vacancies.

In São Paulo the largest contingent will remain, 3,100 in all. Then comes Rio de Janeiro (700), Rio Grande do Sul (660), Minas Gerais (370), Pernambuco (370) and the Federal District (100).

Interested parties must register on the company’s website until the next 16th.

“Temporary vacancies are interesting opportunities for people who want to enter the labor market, acquiring professional experience and receiving a competitive salary. In a festive and relaxed environment, all Amazon employees and logistics partners will participate in internal incentive campaigns and drawings for gifts, cell phones, bicycles, televisions, electronics and appliances” said Fabiano Arroyo, HR director for Amazon’s Operations in Brazil.

Today, the company directly and indirectly employs more than 6,300 people in its twelve distribution centers and three delivery stations. Fabiano says there is an effort to make the company more inclusive and diverse. Therefore, the company aims to fill at least 50% of the operation’s vacancies with women.

“We also signed an agreement with Talento Inclur, a consultancy that promotes the inclusion of people with disabilities in the labor market, with Gerando Falcões, and with other non-profit organizations that have supported us in attracting and recruiting populations that were historically made invisible, such as young people in situations of social and economic vulnerability”.

