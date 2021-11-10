Amendments are legitimate, but cannot be secret, says former president of the STF

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) formed a majority, this Tuesday afternoon (9), in a virtual judgment, to suspend the payment of the so-called rapporteur amendments to the Budget. For the former president of the Supreme and of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Carlos Velloso, the amendments are legitimate, but they should not work in secret, as was happening.

Parliamentary amendments are legitimate. Parliamentarians take resources to their states and municipalities, but this needs to be publicized. What had been happening was the distribution in secret, for the congressman to do what he wanted with that amount. This violates constitutional principles Carlos Velloso, former president of the Federal Supreme Court

The former president of the STF also said that, with the decision to suspend payment of the rapporteur’s amendments, the Supreme Court is ensuring compliance with the Constitution.

“With the decision it made, the STF complied with the Constitution. It enshrines principles that must be strictly adhered to by the public administration, especially the National Congress. And it is the function of the Supreme to verify whether these principles are being complied with”, said the former president.

What are the “rapporteur’s amendments”

The rapporteur’s amendments are tools created by the Tax Budget that give the rapporteur of the Annual Budget Law the right to submit amendments that need to be prioritized by the Executive.

As they are not clearly discriminated in the systems in which budget execution is controlled, they are also called “secret budget”.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

The Chamber of Deputies, according to technical note No. 63/2021 of the Budget and Financial Inspection Consultancy, of November 8, 2021, states that the rapporteur’s amendments “traditionally, are used for the purpose of correcting errors or omissions in technical order of the budget bill, that is, an instrument made available to the rapporteurs so that they can fulfill the function of organizing and systematizing the budget piece”.

(*With information from Douglas Porto, from CNN)

(Posted by Daniel Fernandes)