Among Us gets new character classes

The InnerSloth studio announced, this Tuesday (9), new character classes for Among Us. Whether you are one of the imposters or members of the crew, there will be new roles to play during the matches, something that promises to bring even more dynamism to the gameplay.

In the case of Crew Crew, there will be three new roles: Scientist (who can check vital signs at any time and must fulfill tasks to fill the battery itself), Engineer (can use the ventilation ducts, just as imposters use) and Guardian Angel (manages to put a shield around the remaining crew members).

For Imposters, the new option is the possibility to change their appearance. Thus, a player can transform into another without the others noticing who is who. For this to work, the user will have to be very smart. After all, if someone notices that you’ve changed shape, your character will likely be floating in space a short time later.

Players who want more cosmetic options will also be catered for with the new update to Among Us. There will be both paid and free options, so be aware of the rewards you will receive for the activities performed. Even an achievements/trophies system will be available on platforms that support these formats.

Among Us is available for PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile phones today. In addition to these platforms, versions of PS4 (backwards compatible on PS5) and Xbox One (backwards compatible on Xbox Series) will arrive on December 14th. So if you want even more ways to play one of the biggest phenoms of the past few years, there’s no shortage of opportunities.