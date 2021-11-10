Ana Maria Braga gets annoyed live with painting on ‘Mais Você’

Ana Maria Braga served a climão pie in today’s “Mais Você” — and it’s not the recipe of the day we’re talking about. The global presenter got angry while trying to make an outline using home instruments.
When challenged by reporter Ju Massaoka to stamp the eyeliner using flexible rods and part of the medicine pack, Ana said that she would not be able to and would not have time for internet games.
Wait a minute, don’t come here talking like that and leave without saying how you do it. It doesn’t matter the size, the size is according to my taste. It doesn’t stick, it doesn’t stick! We’re going to have to wait hours here that I don’t have. It’s saying it’s 3 minutes. Ana Maria Braga
Ju replied, jokingly, that he could do it in 10 seconds and that he had video to prove it.
The presenter responded and gave up on the ‘Ana’s Feed’ challenge. That’s when she decided to do her makeup by hand, with eyeliner and a mirror.
Let’s be fighting here. Not fighting, to see if you can do it. It has a minute to go off the air. I gave up, it didn’t work. Look there, if I had more time it would be easier. But paint, it’s up there, it’s beautiful. Let go of that, so that you can do all this that won’t stick, you have to use glue, you have to use something else… I was going to say a bad word, but I won’t. Ana Maria Braga
At the end of the program, they played and Ana Maria thanked them for participating. In June, in the same painting, the presenter got angry when she tried to clean a pan using baking soda.
in this [panela] need 1 kg of bicarbonate. We test here with me, because they want… I don’t want to say bad words here, I even want to apologize for these last times, lately I’ve been thinking that I’m in my house. And I really am. Ana Maria Braga
Some viewers didn’t like the exchange of barbs live.