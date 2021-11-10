Ana Maria Braga gets annoyed live with painting on ‘Mais Você’

Ana Maria Braga served a climão pie in today’s “Mais Você” — and it’s not the recipe of the day we’re talking about. The global presenter got angry while trying to make an outline using home instruments.

When challenged by reporter Ju Massaoka to stamp the eyeliner using flexible rods and part of the medicine pack, Ana said that she would not be able to and would not have time for internet games.

Wait a minute, don’t come here talking like that and leave without saying how you do it. It doesn’t matter the size, the size is according to my taste. It doesn’t stick, it doesn’t stick! We’re going to have to wait hours here that I don’t have. It’s saying it’s 3 minutes. Ana Maria Braga