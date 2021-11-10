Analysis: France – the taboo of pedophilia in the Catholic Church collapses | World

1 of 1 Protesters hold banner reading “Victims of sexual violence in the Catholic Church demand: recognition, responsibility, reparation, reform” in the courtyard of the basilica of Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire, in Lourdes, southwestern France, on 6th November 2021. — Photo: AFP/Valentine Chapuis

The Catholic Church in France has just exemplarily broken the frontier of dissimulation, silence and oblivion to publicly announce the recognition of the “systemic dimension” of crimes of sexual abuse against minors by priests and religious, in a history that goes back at least to the 1950s.

In an unprecedented decision, his Conference of Bishops, reluctant for decades, calls for the “institutional responsibility” to combat these practices, and introduces the word “indemnity” in the penance to be paid to the 216,000 victims identified in this period. Conference President Eric Moulin Beaufort used scathing words when announcing the outcome of the meeting: “We understood that we needed to go all the way down to repair a perverted ecclesiastical system that allowed facts of this gravity to be neither seen nor heard. We are ready to take all the consequences”.

The most immediate consequence will be the creation of an independent national body, chaired by a woman, jurist Marie Derain de Vaucresson, with an extensive biography in the defense of children and adolescents, which will oversee nine working groups for intermediation between victims and the diocese files, whether the crimes are prescribed or not. On April 1, 2022, a national canonical criminal court enters into force, to be voted on in March, as well as a system of systematic verification of all pastoral agents in the country in accordance with the protocols of the local courts.

To raise potentially sizable funds for compensation to victims, the Catholic Church will put up for sale some of its powerful wealth in real estate and movable property. In charge of the financial affairs of the episcopate estimate values ​​at around 500 million euros.

The reaction of the bishops comes exactly a month after the impact caused by the release of the report of the Independent Commission on the sexual abuse of the Catholic Church, after two years of a long and painful work of investigation under the supervision of a lay personality and above any other. Suspect: Jean Marc Sauvé, 72, honorary president of the Council of State, considered an expert in reflections for the prevention of conflicts of interest in public life, which largely explains the way French society is. Sauvé’s team directly contacted around 3,500 victims of pedophilia, 250 of whom were heard in lengthy interviews that helped guide the research.

Testimonies that are painful, difficult, because they demand the effort to relive the pain of the kept secret, of guilt, of sin, of the insurmountable barrier of the hierarchy. As Christian Dubreuil, one of the few interviewees who admitted to raising anonymity and speaking to the newspaper Libération, reveals: “victims of pedophilia crimes are in the shadows, inside a crypt, a grotto. The child is conditioned by his neighbors and society not to speak. They are dumb, talking to the deaf”.

Francis, a pope with an open option for the oppressed and the downtrodden, promised “zero tolerance” for pedophilia in the Church. He will receive the Sauvé commission on December 5th. But there is still a long way to go before the Catholic Church overcomes its historical anachronism and bury the sacralization of priests and celibacy, conditions that seem fundamental for its survival in the 21st century.