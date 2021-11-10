André Marques sends a message to Tiago Leifert

André Marques sent a message to presenter Tiago Leifert, who led the blind auditions in the current season of “The Voice Brasil”. He had to leave the attraction, his last on TV Globo, due to personal problems.

It is with great honor, love and gratitude that I will be here with you from today on ‘The Voice Brasil’. On behalf of the entire team, I want to send a kiss with great affection and admiration to our beloved Titi.

André Marques at ‘The Voice Brasil’

After Leifert left, TV Globo confirmed that André Marques will continue to present “The Voice Brasil” until the end of the current season.

The program showed the first clashes in teams formed by Iza, Lulu Santos, Cláudia Leitte and Carlinhos Brown. The fifth coach, Michel Teló, selected singers to compose his team.

Marília Mendonça honored

Before the beginning of the showing of the program recorded weeks ago, André Marques paid tribute to the singer Marília Mendonça, who died at the age of 26 in a plane accident that took place in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais, last Thursday (5).