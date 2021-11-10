Angelina Jolie says she has no interest in a solo Thena film

Actress would accept to return to other Marvel productions, but only with her Eternals.

Eternals, new movie from Marvel Studios, was a box office hit on its opening weekend, surpassing expectations for films released during the pandemic period. And few people are as happy with this blockbuster as Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena. In an interview with CinePop, the actress commented on the future of her character.

In the plot, Thena is one of ten members of the group of Eternals that defended the Earth over seven thousand years. And after so long, this group started to function as a family.

The actress has stated in the past that this focus on exploring a family core was what attracted her to the project and, in this new interview, she added that this is precisely why she is not very interested in participating in a possible solo film. of the heroine.

“I loved being part of the family [dos Eternos], so I have no desire to separate from the family,” explains.

But that doesn’t mean we’ll have to wait until Eternals 2 to see the brave warrior in action again. For Angelina Jolie, so that she is together with the group, it would make sense to return to other Marvel productions, such as Guardians of the Galaxy or Avengers.

“I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the issues she faces. I think it’s fun to think about where they’ve been over the years. We have thousands of years that would be worth good material. We can take you anywhere. I think that’s the fun and I like the idea that we can appear anywhere, maybe in other Marvel movies.”

But so far, the only place we can see Thena is on the big screen. eternal is on display exclusively in movie theaters.

