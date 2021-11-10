Angelina Jolie says she is interested in playing Thena again

With eternal, Angelina Jolie finally entered the hall of big stars who joined Marvel. But don’t think the actress is ready to embark on a solo movie of her character, Thena.

Jolie, in an interview, commented that she is not interested in starring in an adventure only with the warrior, although she really wants to play the character again. “I loved being part of this family, so I have no desire to be separated from them. But I would be happy to play Thena again and explore her struggles even more deeply.“, said the actress in an interview with CinePop.

Also for her, the possibility of reprising the role is not limited only to a sequence of eternal. “We have thousands of years of material. We can take you anywhere. I find this fun and I like the idea that she could appear in maybe other Marvel movies“. Keep an eye on Omelette for news.

The movie’s cast still has Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Harrington Kit, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, among other stars. eternal is on display in Brazilian cinemas.

