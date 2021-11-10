App for Windows 11 promises to install any Android APK in few clicks

Update – 11/09, 5:23 pm: the WSATools program, which this news is about, was removed from the Microsoft Store this Tuesday afternoon. Below is the original text.

While application selection Android available for download in Windows 11 previews is very small, you can download programs via APK outside the store. The process, however, is not easy and requires some computer familiarity. Fortunately, with the need (and curiosity of many people), a very promising solution emerged in the Microsoft store.

The name of the tool is WSATools, created by the programmer Simone Franco. The tool takes care of all the “boring” part of parallel installation of Android applications on Windows 11, transforming the entire process in very few clicks.

WSATools makes installing APKs on Windows 11 infinitely more accessible than the hitherto known hacks (Image: Douglas Ciriaco/Canaltech)

For it to work, you must be a Windows 11 tester duly registered with Windows Insider and, of course, have the system updated to the latest version (on the Dev or Beta channel). Also, Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) must be up and running on your computer — it can be installed here.

Once the requirements have been met and WSATools has been downloaded — download it here — just start installing the desired app. The APK can be downloaded from sites such as APKMirror and APKPure, both of which are well established in the industry, so just load the installation file and finally experience the expanded support for any mobile app on your PC.

bugs can still roll

However, Franco’s implementation still seems to have problems — here in the newsroom of Canaltech, it was not possible to complete the installation during testing. As the programmer points out, WSATools is still under development and may not work in all scenarios.

Here in the newsroom, the problem seems to be related to the verification of WSA resources with the application, something that matches reports from other users. It is not known what causes the problem, but an in-depth diagnosis (or WSATools update) may be able to fix it.

Franco points out that the version made available on the Microsoft Store is from November 5, 2021 and, since then, he has continued working on the program and already has fixes ready for a future update. There is no forecast for the next update, however.

An update for WSATools is now available on the Microsoft Store, which fixes the adb installation getting stuck. If you had this bug, please update and let me know if it’s solved! The new version is 0.1.55 Download: https://t.co/euT4JSqfP6 pic.twitter.com/XJwtQ2upPg — Simone Franco (@Simizfo) November 9, 2021

WSATools is also at risk of being disabled from the Microsoft Store, precisely because it “unlocks” an operating system function that has not yet been formally released. It’s good to keep an eye on the availability of the app in the store and, if at any time it disappears, look for information directly on the programmer’s Twitter profile.

Source: Android Community, Simone Franco