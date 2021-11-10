Approval of the PEC of Precatório and inflation set the tone of the market this Wednesday | Markets

For the IPCA, the bet is that the country has registered a slowdown in price hikes. It is important to remember that this does not mean that prices have fallen, but rather that they have risen more slowly. The median of 40 projections from consultants and financial institutions compiled by Valor Data indicates deceleration to 1.06% in October, compared to 1.16% registered in September. The range of estimates goes from 0.80% to 1.17%.

As for the PEC of Precatório, there are those who say that the approval has already been widely anticipated by the market, which must now prepare for a more difficult dispute in the Senate. The PEC, for those who don’t know, opens a loophole for the government to spend more money. That’s because, changing in small terms, it lengthens the period the government has to pay certain debts and, with that, there is money left over for it to invest in things it considers most important, such as the “turbine” in the Brazil Aid, substitute for Bolsa Família.

The issue, therefore, remains the public accounts and the country’s financial health, given that there is no money to spend and the government needs to find “loopholes” to do so. The result of this is uncertainty about how the economic scenario will be going forward. And as is well known, if there is someone who does not like uncertainty, it is the financial market.

And in the middle of it all, yesterday Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority during the final hour of the trading session and suspended the so-called “parallel budget”. Through it, the government has directed funds to parliamentarians (and used this to negotiate support on some issues, such as the PEC dos Precatórios). Now, therefore, it is not known how the negotiations will turn out. Then, the novel is far from the end.

Outside, theThe three main Wall Street indices ended the day on a fall on the back of a strong retreat from the consumer discretionary sector, which was impacted by the loss of Tesla shares, and also from the financial sector, which was affected by the retraction in the yields of US Treasury bonds.

O index The Dow Jones closed down 0.31% to 36,319.98 points, the S&P 500 retreated 0.35% to 4,685.25 points and the Nasdaq fell 0.60% to 15,886.54 points.

In recent days, the indexes have been renewing their closing records with the good corporate results of the third quarter.

already the EWZ, main Brazilian stock ETF on the American stock exchange, rose 1.84% after registering a drop of 0.10% on Monday.

Before talking about what may lie ahead, let’s make a round of what has already come out this early morning and early Wednesday morning (9).

Germany – The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Germany grew as expected in October, at +0.5% month-on-month and +4.5% year-on-year, according to the national preliminary reading released by the statistics office Destatis. Both results were on target. Considering the reading harmonized with the standards of the European Union (EU), the German CPI increased by 0.5% and 4.6%, on the same basis of comparison, also within expectations.

Thailand – The Central Bank of Thailand (BoT) unanimously maintained the benchmark interest rate at 0.50% per annum and as expected in the financial market. In the statement that accompanied the decision, BC Thai said that the country’s economy entered the recovery phase in the third quarter of this year, but noted that the downside risks to the economic outlook had diminished, due to the progress of vaccination against covid-19.

The main Asian stock exchanges ended the session in decline, contaminated by yesterday’s negative session in New York and with investors digesting the “salty numbers” of producer (PPI) and consumer (CPI) inflation in China. The exception was the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which closed up 0.74%.

At the end of the session, the Japanese index Nikkei 225 fell 0.61% and the Seoul Stock Exchange, in South Korea, retreated 1.09%. In China, Shanghai lost 0.41%, reacting to the 1.5% increase in the Chinese CPI in October, double the one observed in September, the biggest increase in 13 months, driven by the jump in food and fuel prices.

This Wednesday, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) presents, at 9 am, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for October.

And inflation indicators do not stop there. The Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre-FGV) announces at 8 am the General Market Price Index (IGP-M) for the first 10-day period of November. In the same period of October, the indicator registered deflation of 0.91%, coming from -1.09% in the first preview of September and -0.64% at the end of that month.

IBGE also publishes, at 9 am, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of October. The indicator measures inflation for families with income of up to five minimum wages and has the Food group with the greatest weight in its composition. At 9 am it will also be released. the September Regional Monthly Industrial Survey – Physical Production (PIM-PF).

Outside, the US Department of Labor reports, at 10:30 am (GMT), the consumer price index (CPI) for October. In September, the full index rose 0.4% at the margin and 5.4% on an annual basis; the index’s core changed 0.2% at the margin and rose 4% per year.

The US Department of Labor also shows, at 10:30 am (GMT), the number of new claims for unemployment insurance required in the week up to November 6th. The week before, there were 269,000 initial orders. There are an estimated 265,000 new orders.

nationals – This way, The Dexxos opens the earnings release this Wednesday, informing its numbers before the market opens. After closing, it’s time to Alliansce Sonae, BRF, Copel, Enauta, Even, Guararapes (Riachuelo), JBS, Locaweb, NotreDame Intermédica, Oi, Porto Seguro, SulAmérica, Totvs, Via, Vivara, among others.

international – Adidas, Allianz, Continental and Alstom publish their results in the morning, and Disney and Duolingo after the market closes.