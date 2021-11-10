Arab fund Mubadala takes control of MetrôRio in an operation that involved pension fund company debt

RIO — The Mubadala fund, from Abu Dhabi, becomes, as of today, the controller of the Metrô Rio concessionaire, which belonged to Invepar, an infrastructure and transport holding controlled by the pension funds Previ, Funcef and Petros.

In the operation, valued at R$ 1.8 billion, part of Invepar’s debt was exchanged with Mubadala and with the pension funds for shares of Metrô Rio and Metrô Barra, concessionaires that operate the Rio metro system.

With the transaction, the control of the two companies passes to Hmobi, holding of investments in urban mobility, in which Mubadala holds 51.5% and the three pension funds, 48.5%. The change in the control of the Metrô received the consent of the government of the State of Rio.

Debt of BRL 2.6 billion

Invepar, which has other assets in its portfolio, such as the Guarulhos Airport and BR-040 concessions, had expensive debt related to the issuance of debentures that were subscribed by the funds and by Mubadala.

This debt totals R$2.6 billion, of which R$1.8 billion was involved in the Metrô operation. After the transaction, Invepar’s debt with the company’s shareholders and with Mubadala will be R$ 800 million.





Negotiations with Invepar began in 2016, when the first proposal to acquire a stake in the company was presented by Mubadala Capital. In 2017, the fund then led a bridge loan for Invepar to address immediate needs in its capital structure.

“The incorporation of MetrôRio and MetrôBarra into the portfolio fits perfectly into our strategy of transforming companies that find themselves in a complex context. These investments have a good prospect of operational recovery and long-term profitability, even in the face of the current economic scenario”, he commented Oscar Fahlgren, president of Mubadala Capital in Brazil in a statement

Investments in different areas

Since 2012, investments by the Arab Mubadala fund in Brazil have reached US$ 4 billion. The fund invested US$ 2 billion in the former holding owned by Eike Batista, which led the Arabs to take over Porto Sudeste (RJ) and mining assets in Minas Gerais.

In 2019, Mubadala acquired a stake in the Rota das Bandeiras (SP) concession and, this year, bought the Landulpho Alves (Rlam) refinery in Bahia, which belonged to Petrobras, for US$ 1.65 billion.

MetrôRio operates lines 1, 2 and 4 of the Rio metro. It is 58 km long, 41 stations and 64 trains, shortening distances and contributing to people’s quality of life.

MetrôBarra, in turn, is the company responsible for the acquisition and implementation of Line 4 trains and systems, which connects the South Zone of Rio to Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone.

Before the pandemic, the system transported 900,000 people a day, a number that dropped 80% at the start of the Covid-19 crisis. Now the passenger reduction is in the range of 45%-50% compared to the pre-pandemic.