Arab fund takes control of Metrô Rio in a R$ 1.8 billion operation

Mubadala becomes the owner of the concession after an operation that involved the exchange of Invepar’s debt

Control of the Rio de Janeiro Metro changed hands.

The operation was controlled until today by Invepar, an infrastructure and transport holding controlled by the pension funds Previ, Funcef and Petros.

The operation involved the exchange of billion-dollar debt, valued at R$1.8 billion, of pension funds with Mubadala, a fund from Abu Dahbi.

In this way, the control of the operation of Metrô Rio and Metrô Barra passes to Hmobi, holding of investments in urban mobility. HMobi is 51.5% owned by Mubadala and 48.5% by the three pension funds.

The Arab fund helped in the restructuring of Invepar’s debts in the amount of R$ 2.5 billion. In exchange, Invepar gave up the subway concession and the Yellow Line.

In June of this year, the government of Rio de Janeiro had authorized the transfer of control of Metrô Rio from Invepar to HMOBI Participações. Governor Cláudio Castro authorized the transfer on June 11 this year. The information was provided by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper “O Globo”.

The Arab fund is now assuming the concession of a system of 54 kilometers of tracks, three lines and 41 stations.

There are two concessions, one covering lines 1 and 2, valid until 2038, and the other line 4, until 2036.

With the pandemic, the Rio subway system began to face difficulties, with an 80% drop in a modal that transported 900,000 people a day.

Currently, this reduction is between 45% to 50%, and the business’s profit practically zeroed in 2020.

In a statement, the president of Mubadala Capital in Brazil, Oscar Fahlgren, informed after the deal was closed: “The incorporation of Metrô Rio and Metrô Barra into the portfolio fits perfectly into our strategy of transforming companies that find themselves in a complex context. These investments have a good prospect of operational recovery and long-term profitability, even in the current economic scenario. In addition, these acquisitions increasingly consolidate our experience with assets of this nature“, he said.

Alexandre Pelegi, journalist specializing in transport

