Astronaut reveals that he was almost the 1st to drown in space; understand

A NASA astronaut revealed that he nearly “drowned” during a spacewalk on the International Special Station between 2008 and 2010. Garrett Reisman reported on Twitter and said he did not nearly go down in history as the first astronaut to achieve the done.

According to the publication, his helmet had a problem that increased the possibility of it being filled with water. Reisman didn’t make it clear exactly when the incident happened, but he did stress the importance of making sure the “bite” valve is in order.

“Astronaut Tip #217: Make sure your bite valve is securely attached to the water bag straw,” he wrote. “When I saw mine float inside my helmet, I wasn’t the least bit thrilled with the idea of ​​becoming the first astronaut to drown during a spacewalk…”.

According to Ifl Science, spacesuits have drinking bags inside their helmets. Astronauts can bite into these compartments to release water. However, if the valve is loose, as was the case faced by the astronaut, there is a possibility that the helmet will fill with liquid.

“Fortunately, the surface tension proved to be enough to keep most of the water in the bag,” he explained.

Italian astronaut almost drowned

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano had the same experience as Garrett Reisman, but in mid-2013. In his blog, he reported that he actually noticed the presence of water in the helmet.

“I felt right away that the temperature of the liquid was very cold, and I thought it might be sweat”, he narrated. “But the water actually covered my nose, a really amazing feeling, which I made worse by trying to get the water out by shaking my head.”

He further reported that “the top of the helmet was filled with water and I didn’t know if the next time I took a breath I would fill my lungs with air and not liquid.” The purpose of that spacewalk, the second in July, was to prepare the Station for a new Russian module and make some repairs.

Fortunately, he was hooked up to the safety wire that connects him to the Station, and he managed to fix the problem.