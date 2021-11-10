Atacama Desert becomes toxic cemetery of disposable fashion – International

The desired outfit, the ideal size and the dream brand: it’s not a big store or a generous wardrobe, but the Atacama Desert at the Chile turned into a clandestine dump of clothes bought and worn in the U.S, Europe and Asia.

Colorful hills that grow with the fences. 59 thousand tons of clothes who enter the free zone of the Iquique port, 1800 kilometers from Santiago.

The excessive and fleeting consumption of clothes, with networks capable of releasing more than 50 seasons of new products per year, has caused textile waste to grow exponentially in the world, which takes about 200 years to disintegrate.

They are clothes made in China or Bangladesh and purchased in Berlin or Los Angeles, before being thrown away. At least 39,000 tons end up as waste in the desert in the Alto Hospício area of ​​northern Chile, one of the final destinations for “second-hand” clothes or clothes from previous seasons of fast fashion chains.

Chile is the biggest importer of used clothing in the Latin America. For almost 40 years there has been a solid trade in “American clothing” in stores across the country, which are supplied with bales purchased by the duty-free zone in the north of the country of the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

“These clothes come from all over the world,” explains Alex Carreño, a former import zone worker at the port of Iquique who lives near a clothing dump.

In this zone of importers and preferential rates, merchants from the rest of the country choose the items for their stores and those that are left cannot pass through customs in this region with just over 300 thousand inhabitants.

“What was not sold to Santiago or went to other countries (like Bolivia, Peru and Paraguay for smuggling), stays here because it’s a free zone,” says Carreño.

In the desert landscape there are stains of all kinds of garbage, many of them from clothes, bags and shoes. Ironically, rain or sky boots stand out in one of the driest areas in the world.

One lady, who prefers not to give her name, has half her body buried in a pile of clothes and rummages around in search of the best possible ones to sell in her neighborhood.

Elsewhere, Sofía and Jenny, two young Venezuelans who crossed the border between Bolivia and Chile a few days ago, some 350 km from the landfill, choose “things for the cold” as their babies crawl on the textile hills: “We’ve come look for clothes because we really don’t have them, we threw them all away when we came backpacking”.

toxic fashion

Reports on the textile industry exposed the high cost of fast fashion, with low-paid workers, allegations of child employment and deplorable conditions for mass production.

Added to this today are devastating figures on its immense environmental impact, comparable to that of the oil industry.

According to a study by UN From 2019, the production of clothing in the world doubled between 2000 and 2014, which shows that it is an industry “responsible for 20% of the total waste of water globally”.

The same report indicates that the production of jeans alone requires 7,500 liters of water, highlights that the manufacture of clothes and shoes generates 8% of greenhouse gases, and that “every second, an amount of fabric equivalent to a garbage truck”.

In the textile dumps of this Chilean desert, it’s possible to bump into a United States flag, see a “wall” of pants with labels, and even step on a collection of sweaters with Christmas motifs so popular at New Year’s Eve parties. London or New York.

“The problem is that clothing is not biodegradable and contains chemical products, which is why it is not accepted in municipal landfills”, says to France-Press Franklin Zepeda, founder of EcoFibra, a circular economy company with a production unit in Alto Hospício of panels with thermal insulators made from discarded clothes.

In the basement there are more clothes covered with the help of municipal trucks, in an attempt to avoid fires caused and very toxic by chemical products and synthetic fabrics.

But buried or exposed clothing also release pollutants into the air and groundwater typical of the desert ecosystem. Fashion is as toxic as tires or plastics.