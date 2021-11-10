Athletico x Ceará makes a reunion of Tiago Nunes with the Arena da Baixada: “I’m anxious” | athletico-pr

Sunday, November 3, 2019. Athletico wins the CSA 1-0, in a game valid for the 30th round of that year’s Brazilian Nationals. It was the last game of Tiago Nunes’ victorious passage through Hurricane. Almost two years later, the coach will meet Arena da Baixada for the first time. Now in charge of Ceará, Tiago Nunes faces Athletico this Wednesday, 18:30.

The technician does not hide his nervousness about finding the red-black cauldron and admits: he has a “butterflies in his stomach” to go back to the Arena da Baixada and see the crowd again.

Everyone knows that I have a huge affection for the fans. I have butterflies in my stomach to see how our reunion will be. Of course, one on each side today, but I’m looking forward to it. — Tiago Nunes, to the ge

Despite the affection he has for the fans and the club, Tiago Nunes reinforces his commitment to Ceará

– Now defending and I do everything for Ceará, because football is football. But I’m curious to see how the reunion will be – said the coach.

Tiago Nunes came to face Athletico after his departure, but not at Arena da Baixada. The coach commanded Grêmio in the third round of this year’s Brazilian Nationals. Vitória do Furacão 1-0, at Arena do Grêmio, with a goal by Matheus Babi.

The departure of Tiago Nunes from Athletico was troubled and many fans do not forgive the coach for leaving the club in 2019. The coach chose to leave Hurricane to sign with Corinthians.

Athletico did not accept the decision and decided to fire the coach after the duel against CSA. The club spoke of “short memory in football” and said that “Tiago Nunes quickly forgot that a few months ago he coached the U-19 of Hurricane”.

Through the Hurricane, Tiago Nunes won the titles of the Paraná Championship and the Copa Sudamericana in 2018, and the Levain Cup and the Copa do Brasil in 2019.

From opposite sides in 2021, Athletico and Tiago Nunes fight for the same goals in the Brazilian Nationals. Ceará is in 10th place with 39 points, eight behind Corinthians, the first team in the G-6. Hurricane is the 11th, just a small point behind Cearenses.

Athletico may have a full house to receive the former coach. It will be the first game of Hurricane at home after the City of Curitiba releases 100% of the public capacity in sporting events.

