Atibaia City Hall promotes the event “Talking about the SUS” for health workers – Estância de Atibaia City Hall

Action takes place on November 19, with a lecture by sanitary doctor and former director of ANVISA Gonzalo Vecina Neto and Paralympic medalist Daniel Dias

The Municipality of Atibaia, through the Health Department, will promote on November 19 the event “Conversando sobre o SUS”, at 9 am, at the Atibaia Residence Hotel, aimed at health workers and with the participation of councilors from the Municipal and Health managers. This action is considered a recognition of the efforts of everyone in the public health network in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

This event is the first in a series of meetings of professionals from the health care network of Atibaia, which intends to discuss, through conversation circles, the Unified Health System – SUS, its principles, guidelines and challenges in light of the current national health situation.

One of the speakers will be Dr. Gonzalo Vecina Neto, sanitary doctor, professor at the Faculty of Public Health of São Paulo, professor of the professional master’s degree at FGV/SP, columnist for the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo and former director of ANVISA. Guests will also be treated to a motivational lecture by Daniel Dias, Brazil’s biggest Paralympic medalist and current Atibaia Sports Secretary.