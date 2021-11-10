Atila Iamarino claims that his personal data were changed illegally on the SUS platform | Technology

The microbiologist and science popularizer Atila Iamarino stated this Tuesday (9) that your personal data has been illegally changed on the SUS platform .

In a post on Twitter, Atila said that his name, his mother’s name and his nationality underwent a change in the vaccination certificate on ConnectSUS.

At the end of October, YouTubers Felipe Neto, Felipe Castanhari and Nyvi Estephan also had their data altered.

Atila said he asked the Ministry of Health to correct and clarify who had access to his data.

“@minsaude how do I feel with my data in the hands of those who do this? With my son’s data there?”, said Atila Iamarino.

g1 contacted the Ministry of Health for more information, but there was no response about the case until the last update of this report.

According to the couple Castanhari and Nyvi, pejorative and sexist terms were written in place of their names on electronic proof of vaccination against Covid-19 that they obtained through the official MS application, Connect SUS.

At the time, the Ministry of Health states that “the undue changes were corrected” and that the access of users who modified the data “were blocked by the Department of Informatics of the folder (DataSUS)”

Also youtuber Felipe Neto said that his data would also have been manipulated and his death illegally registered in the SUS system.

In July of this year, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), former candidate for governor of São Paulo and national coordinator of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST), also claimed to have suffered an illegal change in the register of the Unified Health System.

In the same month, federal deputy and PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, claimed to have her registration with the SUS suspended after being classified as dead

Atila talks about applying booster doses of the vaccine: