Atlético-MG leader ends preparations to face Corinthians; see likely team | athletic-mg

Leader with a break in the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG ended this Tuesday afternoon’s preparations for the duel against Corinthians, this Tuesday, at Mineirão, for the 31st round. The team has the return of a starter, but has four certain absences and two doubts.

The “reinforcement” is Nacho Fernández. The Argentine midfielder served a suspension in the last round, against America. He returns to the team this Wednesday.

Four players are shortlisted for the South American Cup qualifiers: Paraguayan defender Junior Alonso (who is also suspended), Ecuadorian midfielder Alan Franco, and forwards Vargas (Chile) and Savarino (Venezuela).

1 of 2 Cuca, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Cuca, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Two others are doubts. Midfielder Jair and forward Keno did inside work and took the field lightly on Monday, in the team’s re-presentation. The duo missed out against America due to muscle problems. Keno hasn’t played in two games and is the most uncertain presence.

On the other hand, full-backs Mariano and Guilherme Arana, who left the confrontation with América complaining of pain, shouldn’t be problems.

The probable Atlético against Corinthians is:

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê (Jair), Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Diego Costa.