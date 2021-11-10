Atletico-MG star, Hulk celebrates record of games in one year: “Age does not influence anything” | athletic-mg

Top scorer, waiter and lineman who played most of the season. Hulk experiences a special phase in his career. At 35, he has never played so much for a club in 12 months. He will play, on Wednesday, against Corinthians, 60 games for Galo in 2021. A career record. Reason to celebrate physical care and longevity.

“Nowadays, age doesn’t influence anything, it’s more the commitment, the seriousness that the professional takes on a daily basis”.

In the 2010/2011 season, aged 24 to 25, Hulk was at his peak. Explosion, left foot bomb, he was FC Porto champion of the national championship, of the Portuguese cup and of the Europa League. There were 59 games. Now, at Galo, it surpasses the mark. At the Brazilian Nationals, he has 11 goals, fights for the artillery, and he didn’t only act in two rounds (Athletico-PR and Santos). There are 28 out of 30 possible appearances.

– I try to take care of myself, to dose myself as much as possible to be available. Sixty games is a lot of games in the season, it’s a record. I’m happy to be at such a good moment in my professional career, not to mention my personal life, everyone is healthy, thank God, I’m very happy. But very happy to be at the teacher’s disposal. We know how difficult it is to be left out due to injury, and I thank you for always playing, I hope to continue like this until the end and give a lot to this club, which deserves too much – said Hulk.

Jersey 7 is Atlético’s top scorer this season, with 26 goals and 12 assists. However, he hasn’t rocked the net since the 2-1 victory against Fortaleza in the semifinal round of the Copa do Brasil (penalty). There are three games of a small fast, which doesn’t bother. What matters, in Hulk’s words, is the collective. And Galo, today, has a 96% chance of winning the Brazilian title.

“If you ask me if I would trade not making any more goals or assists for the title, I would say I trade with my eyes closed.” (Hulk)