Atlético-MG vs Corinthians: leader seeks 21st victory at Brazilian Nationals, to equal 2015 record | athletic-mg

More than that, it will reach 21 victories in 31 games in Brasileirão 2021. It is the biggest use in the history of Rooster in modern competition, and will equal the 21 victories of 2015, when it was runner-up against Timão de Tite. Galo, for example, has never won 22 times in the 20-club tournament.

It’s the chance to make history, with all eyes on the title, ever closer. There are 96% mathematical chances that the Brazilian Cup will end up in the hands of Cuca, Hulk, Arana, Nacho and company.

In historical retrospect, the Brazilian champion needs to add 22.4 victories, on average. In six editions, the cup owner has won 21 or less. Flamengo’s maximum mark is 28 victories in 2019. Taking only Galo, the best marks are 21 victories in 2015, and 20 victories in 2020 (third place) and 2012 (with Cuca, runner-up).

Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão

The team alvinegro is, by far, the best host of the Brasileirão 2021. There are 40 points in 45 played. Last year, with Jorge Sampaoli, Galo finished, for the first time, with the best campaign at home, with 46 points. It is two victories away from equaling the same level, with four opponents missing: Corinthians, Juventude, Fluminense and Bragantino.