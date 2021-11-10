Atlético-MG vs Corinthians: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

This Wednesday, at 7pm, Atlético-MG and Corinthians face off for the 31st round of the Brasileirão-2021, at Mineirão, which should be packed to watch the championship leader’s game. Galo will enter the field with at least four absences, all of them as a result of the FIFA Date, the same happens with Timão, but only with an athlete called up by his team.

Leader with ten points of advantage in Brasileirão, Atlético-MG enters the field to pave its way towards the dreamed of two-time national championship. For that, Cuca will have to overcome four casualties: Ecuadorian Alan Franco, Chilean Vargas, Venezuelan Savarino and Paraguayan Junior Alonso, who are with their teams in the qualifiers. Keno and Jair are doubtful for the duel, as they are in the process of physical recovery.

Corinthians, on the other hand, which has been rocked by two exciting victories at the Neo Química Arena, will not be able to match Colombia’s Cantillo, another player called up to represent his country in the FIFA Data. On the other hand, Sylvinho will be able to count on the return of Roni, who has recovered from injury. The team selected by the coach must be the same one that started the game against Fortaleza, with a doubt on the right side of the attack between Gabriel Pereira or Gustavo Mosquito.

See all information about the match:

ATHLETIC-MG x CORINTHIANS

Location: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date/Time: 11/10/2021, at 7 pm

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

Assistants: Éder Alexandre (SC) and Helton Nunes (SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (Fifa/SC)

Where to follow: SporTV, Premiere and in real time at LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

ATHLETIC-MG

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver (Igor Rabello) and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê (Jair), Allan, Zaracho, and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Diego Costa. Technician: Cuca

Embezzlement: Alan Franco, Vargas, Savarino and Junior Alonso (summoned)

Doubts: Keno and Jair (in physical recovery)

Hanging: Guilherme Arana, Allan, Guga, Cuca (technician), Eduardo Sasha and Hulk

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel and Du Queiroz; Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Giuliano and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto. Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement: Cantillo (summoned) and Willian (in physical transition)

Hanging: Róger Guedes, Renato Augusto, Fábio Santos and Roni