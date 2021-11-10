Atlético-MG vs Corinthians: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

+ See the Brazilian Championship Series A table

The leader of Brasileirão, Atlético wants to keep the momentum going for one more step towards the dreamed title. The team comes from victories over Grêmio (2-1) and América-MG (1-0), both at home.

Rooster’s power as home team is one of the club’s foundations in the competition. There are 12 consecutive triumphs at Mineirão, a mark that equals the record in the era of running points. Now, the club is aiming for an unprecedented streak of 13 consecutive victories at home.

Corinthians, on the other hand, has an excellent sequence of results at home, beating Chapecoense and Fortaleza in the final stretch of matches with the unconditional support of their loyal fans. This Wednesday’s game will be a test for the phase of Sylvinho’s team, convinced that they can fight for the G-4 of the competition.

Renata Mendonça analyzes Atlético-MG vs Corinthians, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship

Streaming: SportTV (except for MG) and Premiere (for all of Brazil), with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Fábio Júnior, Ana Thaís Matos, Ricardinho and Sálvio Spinola.

Real time: O ge follow all the bids, with exclusive videos (click here to access).

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

After serving a suspension against América-MG, Nacho Fernández returns to the team’s midfield. On the other hand, Cuca gains four new embezzlements, all caused by the calls of selections for the South American Qualifiers: Alonso, Vargas, Savarino and Alan Franco.

Midfielder Jair and forward Keno are not guaranteed to be present in the match. They seek to recover from thigh muscle problems. The full-backs Mariano and Guilherme Arana, who complained of pain in the last round, should be among the starting line-ups.

Probable Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê (Jair), Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Diego Costa.

Who is out: Junior Alonso (with the Paraguayan team suspended), Vargas (with the Chilean team), Savarino (with the Venezuelan team), Alan Franco (with the Ecuadorian team).

Hanging: Allan, Cuca, Eduardo Sasha, Guga, Guilherme Arana and Hulk.

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

For Sylvinho, the only new casualty in the team is Cantillo, suspended and also absent for being with the Colombian national team to compete in the qualifiers. The defensive midfielder had not been in the starting lineup, but scored the winning goal in the last game.

Willian is also out. The shirt 10 is in the final stages of recovery from an edema in the posterior muscle of the left thigh and should return to the team soon. In addition, Sylvinho must maintain the starting structure of the team from the last games.

Probable Corinthians: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Giuliano, Du Queiroz and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

Who is out: Cantillo (suspended and with the Colombian team), Willian (in physical transition after edema in the left thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical review on the left knee).

Hanging: Fábio Santos, Marquinhos, Roni, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes.

