Atltico-MG defender praises Corinthians squad and designs confrontation

Defender Nathan Silva, from Atlético-MG, spoke about the clash against Corinthians, which takes place this Wednesday night, at Mineirão. The defender praised the Alvinegro squad and projected a disputed match.

“A very difficult game. We know the quality of our opponents, but playing at home, we are very strong. Our fans have had a beautiful party and played together with our team. I believe it will be a very difficult game, Corinthians have great players. We have to pay attention to details and prepare well to make a great game“, Nathan said at a press conference last Monday.

Atlético-MG and Corinthians met in the first round at the Neo Química Arena and the Minas Gerais team won 2-1. Nathan Silva started alongside Junior Alonso.

On Wednesday, he will form the defense duo with another athlete, as his partner was called up for the Paraguayan team. Reverse must be the replacement. It is worth noting that Atlético-MG has not lost playing at home for 21 matches, between Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. In Brasileirão, the team owns the best defense, with 22 goals conceded.

