Bahia asks for R$ 12.7 million for Marco Antônio, loaned to Botafogo until the end of the year

Bahia asks for about €2 million (BRL 12.7 million) to negotiate Marco Antônio, who is on loan to Botafogo until the end of this season. The information comes from reporter Ulisses Gama, from Bahia Notícias and from Rádio Salvador FM.

Marco Antônio has a contract with Bahia until February 2023 and, while no proposal arrives, he should re-appear in January to join the squad now led by coach Guto Ferreira.

Botafogo has already got in touch with Marco Antônio’s staff, but the amounts to carry out the purchase are outside the club’s financial reality. Thus, Glorioso still tries an alternative to stay with the player, author of eight goals and three assists in this Serie B.

Backstage information that I released yesterday in BN na Bola. Bahia is asking for around 2 million euros for Marco Antônio, who has a contract with Bahia until February 2023. pic.twitter.com/xerZf3jXsO — Ulisses Gama (@sigaouli) November 9, 2021