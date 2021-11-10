Baigorri defends the severe punishment of Fly Link, for withdrawing from the 5G auction

Anatel’s board of directors will also speak in second instance about the withdrawal of Fly Link, regional internet provider, which announced yesterday, 8, to Anatel its withdrawal from acquiring the 26 GHZ range for locations that make up the Triângulo Mineiro, cities of São Paulo and Mato Grosso, under the argument that, as it did not acquire other frequencies, its business model would not be sustainable.

According to a statement from the agency, the notice provides for the full execution of the guarantees presented by the company, in addition to a 10% fine. But, for director Carlos Baigorri, all mechanisms provided for in Anatel regulations and even in the General Telecommunications Law should be used to punish the company, in order to set a clear example for the market so that this is never repeated.

“It is an unprecedented fact at Anatel. The purchase of a frequency at auction never happened. It acquired the spectrum without dispute, but imagine if it had disputed for this lot? The most important was the wrong conduct, which should not be tolerated”, said Baigorri.

He pointed out that, in the case of the auction of 2.5 GHz frequencies surplus, held in 2015, in which several providers are returning the acquired spectrum, it only occurred because the companies did not put the service into operation within the period stipulated in the notice, situation different from what happened now with Fly Link, whose withdrawal takes place before signing the authorization terms. “And in the case of the 2.5 GHz auction, we are declaring the expiration of the grants”, said the counselor.

Baigorri also recalled that during the public auction for the acquisition of any good by the Federal Public Administration, if a winner gives up offering the product or service, he is prohibited from participating in new bids for a period of two years. In other words, there are several instruments that Anatel has, in addition to what is explained in the notice, to set an example to the market.

