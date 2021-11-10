Band ‘simulates’ pit stops in SP to promote GP in Brazil

THE band, current holder of the transmission rights of the Formula 1, promised a great publicity of the first GP in Brazil after the Covid-19 pandemic, with coverage by the channel and, for now, it is fulfilling.

On the streets of São Paulo, the channel’s team simulated pit stops with cars stopped at a traffic light and a poster with the phrase “F1 é na Band”. Check out the ‘catch’ of the action shared by Lucas Brito, son of the executive producer of the category’s coverage at the time of Globe, Jayme:

The São Paulo GP is scheduled for November 14th, but work will start on the 12th with the first free practice and qualifying for the race sprint, a new category qualifying format that will define the starting grid of the main event.

The Interlagos race track will have 100% public. To attend, you must be vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine or have a negative PCR test.

In addition to the São Paulo station, the Motorsport.com it will also bring all the repercussions of the return of F1 to Brazil and will do the traditional real time of all the sessions of the weekend.

