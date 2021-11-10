Barros says that the STF’s decision on the rapporteur’s amendments is ‘another expression of political activism’ by the Judiciary

Government leader in the House criticized Supreme, which formed a majority to suspend the so-called secret budget

Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency Ricardo Barros commented on the STF’s decision



the federal deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), leader of the government in the Chamber, stated that the decision of the Federal Court of Justice (STF) suspending the rapporteur’s amendments is “another expression of political activism” by the Judiciary. The Court formed a majority against payment of the amendments on Tuesday, known as secret budget. “I’ve already been the budget rapporteur, I’m the author of resolution 1/2016, which regulates the processing of all budgetary matters in the National Congress. The STF’s decision on the rapporteur’s amendments is another expression of the political activism of the Judiciary. Harmony between the powers?”, wrote Barros while sharing the news on social media.

Unlike individual amendments by deputies and senators, the rapporteur’s amendments do not follow the usual criteria of transparency and are defined based on informal agreements between the Palácio do Planalto and allied parliamentarians. Ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin, Carmén Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes and Ricardo Lewandowski followed the vote of the rapporteur, Rosa Weber, and voted in favor of the suspension. Gilmar Mendes, Nunes Marques, Dias Toffoli and Luiz Fux are still missing.