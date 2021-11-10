Battlefield 2042 weapons list leaks – and there are fewer options than in previous games

Game will have 22 weapons available during launch on November 19

Battlefield 2042 will be officially released on November 19th, with early access from the 12th for those who purchased the deluxe version or subscribe to services such as EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Thanks to a small error, one player had early access when performing the Pre-Load of the game and was able to check how many weapons will be available during the launch of Battlefield 2042.

We can check the leaked image 22 weapons that will be available during the game’s launch season. Probably, over the seasons and with new updates several new weapons should be added. Among the available devices we can see, several models of machine guns, three long-range rifles and even a weapon in the revolver category, maybe a variation of the Peacekeeper or MP-412

However, the 22 weapons available represent the fewest options within the Battlefield franchise. What can be considered quite strange, but it suggests that new options should appear soon after the official release of the game. In addition, the user showed some images captured by the cell phone, showing some of the game maps populated by bots.



From the images we can see two different maps of the game: Kaleidoscope in Songdo, South Korea, and Hourglass in Doha, Katar. In the image on the map in Doha, we can see a tank and two planes in the desert, as well as several dots indicating players at the end of the map. As the player gained early access, before the scheduled date, the remaining points on the map are likely bots.

For the PC launch, Electronic Arts and DICE have partnered with NVIDIA to deliver exclusive Battlefield 2042 features, utilizing NVIDIA’s proprietary GeForce RTX board technologies. NVIDIA presented, during a special trailer, Battlefield 2042 running with DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), NVIDIA Reflex and Ray Tracing. If you haven’t seen it, you can check it out from the trailer below..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lj9LLUuuKqg

Source: Psxbrasil