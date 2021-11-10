‘Beauty chip’: doctors warn of the danger of these hormonal implants – 11/09/2021

The trick didn’t start today. Under local anesthesia, the silicone tube almost as thin as a toothpick and about 3 centimeters long is installed under the skin, usually in the belly or buttocks. And, once there, it gradually releases hormones, such as gestrinone and testosterone, which are a separate chapter.

It’s tempting. The procedure practically alone does not guarantee to bring back love. It promises to stop menstruation and end the discomfort of PMS, for example. They also say — to sell the device, which arrives in the office drawer for a bargain price, but which is offered at a golden weight — that it increases the libido of women with “chips” incredibly and improves their willingness to do anything.

Moreover, it possibly does what they most want when they resort to this treatment without scientific evidence: it exchanges fat for muscle, leaving the body lean, firm and defined.

No wonder, his pseudonym in the media ended up being “beauty chip”. But the legitimate name is hormonal implant itself. And the first thing you should keep in mind is that there is—underline, there isn’t!—hormone treatment for aesthetic purposes. That simple.

Acne, hair loss and baldness, deep voice, abscesses, a fourfold enlarged clitoris, infertility, troubling changes in the mammary glands, cardiovascular disease and liver damage that can lead to death—would that all be fine with you?

This was the list of adverse effects I heard last Saturday, the 6th, in the class that endocrinologist Alexandre Hohl, a professor at UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina), gave during the CAEFA (Advanced Course in Female Endocrinology and Andrology), organized by the SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism).

At the end of the class, the entity decided to stop it. SBEM released a statement that puts all the dots on the “is” about this type of therapy.

The idea is to ask competent bodies, such as Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), to monitor more rigorously the marketing of such implants. And that the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) fulfill its role of keeping an eye on those who prescribe treatment without any proof of science that the benefits would outweigh any harm. Which, in the case of the “beauty chip”, seems to be the opposite.

It starts by being an implant

If the substance is to be swallowed or for topical use or if it is to be dripped into the eyes, inhaled or placed under the tongue, if it should be applied via subcutaneous injection or if the needle should deliver it to a vein or directly in the muscles — would any way of administering a particular drug be the same?

“Of course not!”, Alexandre Hohl answers without hesitation. “The way a drug arrives in your body is capable of changing what we expect from it in terms of efficacy and safety.”

So, going back to the “chip” issue, using a hormonal implant is different from using a transdermal hormone or even injecting it. “The absorption curves are completely different. The implant’s is high, which can exacerbate the adverse effects”, informs the doctor.

But, given what is happening with hormonal implants, which are growing in an overwhelming way in the country, one can see the fragility of knowledge of most people on the subject. “You can’t look at a hormone studied in patients by a certain route and say that something identical will happen if it is applied in a different way”, ponders Hohl. “With an aggravating factor: in such ‘beauty chips’, it is becoming fashionable to mix hormones and in very high doses. To top it off, with aesthetic goals and not to treat diseases.”

Let’s be clear: Testosterone implants or derivatives of this molecule only exist in very few countries. In this case, always for men and never, never for women. Just as we find, in some places, authorization for the use of estradiol implants, a female hormone, in climacteric patients.

“In Brazil, we only have one implant with a guarantee to be sold and it is indicated for contraception”, says professor Hohl. “In other words, the fact that it is an implant is not always bad. It just has to be indicated with extreme responsibility to treat the right problem, in the right dose and for the right person.”

Testosterone and Gestrinone

The names are chipping for non-experts, but here are the duo most used in implants that promise to dry out the belly and boost the desire for “chips”.

Let’s start with the male hormone, testosterone. “It has a huge importance for men, giving all its sexual characteristics, among other things”, says Hohl. And women, do they have testosterone in their bodies? Yes, in much smaller doses. And that they become even smaller over the years of the fertile period, becoming stable after menopause.

However, it is not because of this debacle even in youth that the talk that we should replace this hormone should go down. Also because every woman is a woman and no one on this planet will be able to tell one of them if, for a person of their age, that testosterone would be too low or not.

What a doctor could even do would be the opposite, that is, give the diagnosis of an excess of this hormone, which can occur in certain diseases, but never accuse its lack in the female body.

I go even further: at the SBEM event, it was clear that the conventional test of testosterone dosage, carried out in laboratories around, is not at all reliable for female patients. For them, tests with extremely high-precision technology would be required, which are usually carried out for scientific research purposes only.

So, what are we talking about when the people who have an implant and, in their face, say that the amount of hormone in the device is individualized according to the needs of each one of the users? It doesn’t make an iota of sense. It’s kicking. And risky kick.

“Medicine only indicates testosterone for some women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder”, explains Alexandre Hohl. Popular lack of libido, I explain. “And yet,” the endocrinologist continues, “this prescription is the exception to the exception, and even in these rarer cases, testosterone is used in implant form.”

Gestrinone, in turn, is a synthetic hormone that, in principle, acts on progesterone receptors. It began to be studied in the 1970s, orally, to treat endometriosis. The group of gynecologist from Bahia Elsimar Coutinho, who died in 2020, investigated its use in implants in the 1980s. Today, however, science does not recognize gestrinone implants even to treat endometriosis, be well understood.

bad similarity

The problem is that, looking at the image projected by Professor Alexandre Hohl in his class, anyone can see that, side by side, the molecules of gestrinone and testosterone are almost identical. Soon, both prepare almost the same way on women’s bodies.

Like the male hormone, this second molecule has an anabolic action. Therefore, it is included in the list of prohibited substances in the wada (World Anti-Doping Agency). The sad thing is that, precisely because of this effect, it has been sought after by those who want to dry their body fat and define their muscles, without realizing the problem.

One of the requests in SBEM’s position is to include gestrinone in the so-called C5 list of Anvisa, where today there are 28 drugs with anabolic effect, capable of increasing muscles as much as they increase the risk to life. “If that happens, for a doctor to prescribe this hormone, he will need to inform the patient’s illness and his CPF”, says Hohl. Read it right, CPF of the prescriber. It’s to make it difficult.

“The whole world considers gestrinone an anabolic steroid and Brazil still doesn’t,” says Hohl. Currently, a patient cannot even find information about these implants in Anvisa’s electronic medicine book to understand what she is using. “But some doctors buy it, leave it in the office and continue to implant it”, laments the professor. “Who ordered this, what would the pharmacist’s role be? We don’t know, for example, if there is no overdose.”

Any dosage, however, with the purpose of losing fat – and in this way on top – already means danger in the vein. Or rather, deployed. Everything okay?