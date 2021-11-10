‘Beauty Chip’: Endocrinology Society ‘Rejects’ Use of Hormonal Implants | Health

With the increased use of hormonal devices in search of aesthetic benefits or improvement in physical performance, the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM) released a note to clarify that does not recommend the use of hormonal implants of gestrinone, either for aesthetic or therapeutic purposes.

The use of beauty chips had already been criticized by the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo). The devices do not have specific registration within the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

“The Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM) (…) also don’t recognize gestrinone implants as a therapeutic option for the treatment of endometriosis, rejection vehemently use it as an anabolic for aesthetic purposes and to increase physical performance,” said SBEM.

The use of the device is linked to possible therapeutic effects in the treatment of symptoms of menstruation, menopause, diseases dependent on estrogen (female hormone) or contraception.

However, its use has become popular due to its supposed side effects, which can include increases in muscle mass, libido and physical disposition.

In September, the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo) released, in a statement, that there is not enough data that validate the use of the device.

“Febrasgo’s Specialized National Climacteric and Contraceptive Commissions do not recommend manipulated hormonal implants not approved by Anvisa, either for the purpose of performing hormonal therapy for menopause or contraception, due to scarcity of security data, especially in the long term,” the Federation said.

Lack of scientific evidence

‘Beauty Chip’ is the popular name for gestrinone implants, a synthetic progesterone hormone, which causes testosterone (male hormone) to increase.

The problem is not the use of the hormone itself, but rather the way it is used and the lack of control of customizable models, which can lead to overdosing or underdosing in some patients.

Gestrinone began to be studied for the treatment of endometriosis orally in the late 1970s. In view of the positive results, many countries adopted the hormone for the therapeutic treatment of this disease.

In Brazil, the use of oral gestrinone for the treatment of endometriosis is authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which registered the hormone in 1996.

However, according to SBEM, there is currently no production of oral gestrinone by the pharmaceutical industry in Brazil. That is, although gestrinone implants are used in the country, its usage is not recognized by Anvisa.

There is no record because, to date, “there are no studies on the safety and efficacy of gestrinone for the treatment of endometriosis by parenteral use, particularly through implants”, as pointed out by the SBEM.

In addition substance is also a hormone with anabolic actions and, therefore, is on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list of prohibited substances in sport

“There is no formal indication for gestrinone implantation, for any disease. In the past, we used gestrinone orally in some diseases, such as endometriosis, but this has now fallen apart. We do not use it orally or by other means, due to the effects side effects and because we have medications with better tolerability and fewer adverse effects”, explains gynecologist Gabriela Pravatta Rezende.

The lack of scientific studies also makes it difficult to observe the incidence of side effects in patients who used the device.

“Reports of adverse effects associated with the use of gestrinone implants and other androgenic hormones in women increase every day: acne, increased skin oiliness, hair loss, increased hair, change in voice timbre, clitoromegaly (increased clitoris)”, says SBEM.

Side effects can be reversible (which disappear after the implant is discontinued) and irreversible (which are permanent).

Reversible side effects include swelling, hair loss, increased acne and increased body hair.