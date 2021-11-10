Bitcoin registers “healthy” high and could reach between US$ 100,000 and US$ 245,000, experts bet – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching US$ 70 thousand after a new historic high of US$ 68,800 in the early hours of Tuesday (9), adding almost 60% to the September closing price amid long-term optimism that drives investors to buy and stock up on cryptocurrencies – no one seems to be willing to sell at current levels.

Demand is driven by a variety of reasons, ranging from the notion of market cycles and portfolio diversification (Apple’s Tim Cook confessed today that he has crypto under this justification), to the idea that digital currency can be a protection against inflation.

Regardless of the reasons, US hedge funds and pension funds embrace cryptocurrencies by taking advantage of new investment vehicles such as the first US Bitcoin futures ETFs. For Vikram Pandit, chairman of Orogen Group and former CEO of Citigroup, all major financial institutions will soon consider trading in cryptocurrencies.

According to a Coinshares report, the last week was the 12th with a positive balance of investments in cryptocurrency products, with US$ 174 million. However, contrary to what the success of the ProShares ETF indicates, it is not the futures market that has been leading the volume of investments in crypto.

“It’s a steady climb, her driver was a spot [à vista] in Bitcoin itself, it wasn’t an artificial rise in derivatives or futures”, says Ray Nasser, CEO of the mining company Arthur Mining.

“O funding is low, the growth is really from spot, which is much healthier”, explains trader Hugo Xavier, co-founder of HM Trading, specialized in over-the-counter and market making for institutional clients. “It’s very expensive to hold a futures position for a long time, you end up leaving,” he says.

O funding is the interest charged by brokers to maintain a long position, that is, a position opened by a trader who bets on the high. In the futures market, this type of trade is commonly used with leverage to increase the size of the possible profit by borrowing assets.

The problem is that the more people who borrow to open this type of position, the higher the daily commission charged by the broker. The scenario ends up encouraging the trader to close the position (sell Bitcoin) to pocket the profit before it is eroded by interest. When there are many traders positioned in futures, the greater tends to be the volatility caused by position closings.

In a recent report, Morgan Stanley analysts said bull and bear markets will be common for cryptocurrencies as long as leverage is high. Even so, the bank says it perceives that “institutional investors’ interest in participating in the moment of rising prices is growing”.

One of the reasons may be precisely the reduction in leverage. Bitcoin’s annualized interest rate is low, between 17% and 18%, about half the 35% to 40% in April, when the cryptocurrency hit the then-historic high of $66,000.

The lower amount of open futures positions today would already be the result of regulatory tightening of cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and FTX, which reduced available leverage and restricted transactions to unverified accounts, limiting access mainly to the retail user.

Bitcoin at $245,000?

Bitcoin numbers also help bring optimism to the rest of the market. Together, cryptocurrencies break for the first time the level of US$ 3 trillion after buying pressure from Asian users during the night. For experts, the scenario shows that the most recent restrictions imposed by China had little effect.

The fight against mining in the country was resolved with the move of miners to other countries, such as the USA. For Tasso Lago, founder of Financial Move, everything suggests that the optimistic projections that put Bitcoin at US$ 100,000 by the end of the year are plausible.

“The reason is the market cycle. We are living in a moment of many uncertainties and the cryptocurrency market acts in a cycle. After September of last year, we had a period of high, a period of retraction and now another wave of high. We are in the last high wave of this cycle”, he says.

Lago also points out that, in Brazil, where Bitcoin also reached a new high of around R$ 380 thousand, investors are going against the grain of what would be expected from a high Selic rate, leaving the stock market and, instead of reducing the risk goes to cryptocurrencies.

The trader at HM Trading, on the other hand, considers not only that the US$ 100,000 is on the table, but he does not rule out projections of US$ 98,000 in November and US$ 135,000 in December made by the analyst known as PlanB, creator of a model that forecasts Bitcoin at US$ 1 million – it hit the closing of August, of US$ 47,000, the US$ 43,000 in September and nailed US$ 61,000 in October in an “error” of 3%. “It’s completely possible,” says the trader.

The $100,000 floor is a consensus among several experts, but Nasser goes further and predicts a spike from another 150% in 2022 to $245,000, if only 5% of institutional investors allocate 1% to Bitcoin. “We made a very firm ground of US$ 60 thousand, and the movement of the BTC only tends to grow”, he points out.

The unregulated Bitcoin derivatives markets point in the same direction and, for the first time in months, see an imbalance in open options contracts. If before there was a balance between calls (purchases) and puts (sales), the scenario until the end of the year is largely dominated by those betting on the rise: US$ 4.3 billion of calls and $1.7 billion of puts maturing in December.

