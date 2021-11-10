Bitcoin tests support, Ethereum ally shoots 500% and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Investors take profits on a day of slight correction for Bitcoin (BTC) after a new historical high of approximately US$ 68,600 reached in the early hours of yesterday.

At 7 am, the cryptocurrency was traded at US$ 66,847.61, down 2.1% in 24 hours, but with an accumulated increase of 5.7% in seven days – if the current price remains until Sunday, the digital currency may record yet another weekly closing record.

Institutional demand for cryptocurrency continues to set the tone in the market, but other factors also contribute to the current rally. On Tuesday (10), Apple CEO Tim Cook confessed to owning cryptocurrencies under the justification of portfolio diversification.

In addition, experts consulted by the InfoMoney claim that Bitcoin’s current rally has been underpinned by purchases on the spot market, reducing the risks posed by trading futures after regulators force brokerages to curb offering leverage to the retail user.

With that, the possibility of an explosion of appreciation in the short term would remain open – the consensus is that the cryptocurrency should reach at least US$ 100,000 by the end of the year.

Other cryptos with higher market value also retreat, such as Ethereum (ETH), which goes to US$ 4,723.27, down 2%, and Solana (SOL), which operates at a negative 2.4% and is again quoted to $242.23 after hitting $260 this week.

Solana has grown a lot in recent years by fueling the expectation that the blockchain could be a viable alternative to Ethereum. However, other smaller projects also take advantage of this market opportunity and soar in price.

Among the top 100 in the capitalization ranking, the highlight is once again Loopring (LRC), which powers a blockchain that works as an ally of Ethereum to accelerate payments. The asset has accumulated more than 500% high since rumors began to surface that the platform will be chosen by GameStop to launch an NFT market.

Another one that is still on the rise is Kadena (KDA), created by two former JP Morgan executives, which has valued more than 1,000% in the last 30 days. The protocol promises to offer cost-free transactions and more security by adopting the same consensus system as Bitcoin.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 66,847.61 -2.1% Ethereum (ETH) US$4,723.27 -two% Binance Coin (BNB) $648.63 -0.3% Solana (SOL) $242.23 -2.4% Cardano (ADA) $2.24 -1.2%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Loopring (LRC) $3.19 +51.6% Kadena (KDA) $21.47 +23.5% Qty (QNT) $293.36 +11.8% Litecoin (LTC) $268.14 +7.3% Near (NEAR) US$ 11.57 +7.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Arweave (AR) $73.38 -7.2% Fantom (FTM) $2.86 -7% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.02399837 -6.8% Helium (HNT) $46.63 -6.7% Curve DAO Token (CRV) $4.49 -6.7%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 68.25 +1.18% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 88.6 +0.68% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 79 +0.5% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 23.5 +2.17% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 19.23 -1.18%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (10):

New York will have its own cryptocurrency

New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams has announced formal support for the NYCCoin project, initiated by residents, that could generate a new source of investment for the city.

Adams is a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies and has said he plans to take a pro-crypto stance in his administration, harnessing the technology’s potential to attract talent and investment.

He also said that he is expected to support a project to include cryptocurrencies in the school curriculum, and that he intends to receive part of his own salary in Bitcoin. The Democrat is following in the footsteps of the mayor of Miami, Republican Francis Suarez, who recently announced that he will receive 100% of his salary in BTC.

NYCCoin is a mirror of MiamiCoin, which is already operating in Florida’s main city. The project is created by the company CityCoins, and usually comes from the bottom up: first interested parties launch the proposal and purchase coins, leaving a large part of the offer in a digital vault that can only be opened by the mayor.

Basel Committee reviews proposed crypto regulation

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, the international body that regulates the banking sector, is expected to review its crypto regulatory framework following contributions from trade associations.

One of the changes should be in the rules imposed on banks, which can reserve capital to cover possible losses with cryptocurrencies. The change comes after a request from the sector itself, which asked the Committee to reassess the standard as they see cryptos as highly risky.

According to the Committee, the change is justified because the increased interest of some banks in cryptocurrencies would bring concerns about global financial stability.

This week, Orogen Group Chairman and former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit said he believes all major financial institutions will consider trading in cryptocurrencies within one to three years.

