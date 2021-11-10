Black Friday 2021: See 10 Tips to Enjoy Shopping on the Web – and Avoid Boredes | Black Friday 2021

Black Friday is scheduled for November 26, but many promotions are already being announced by merchants in physical stores and online. For the purchases to be really worthwhile, it is important to compare prices and take extra care not to fall for holes.

The g1 listed 10 tips for shopping safely with credit card, bank slip and — for the first time this year — with PIX.

According to a survey carried out in September by the consultancy Gmattos, more than 50% of Brazilian online stores offer PIX as a payment option. In January, this percentage was 17% (check the chart below).

The system ranks third among the payment methods most used by Brazilians, tied with digital wallets. Credit cards (98.3%) and bank slips (83.0%) are in the lead.

According to Gastão Mattos, CEO of Gmattos, payments via PIX have a lower chance of fraud, as the customer does not provide bank details for payment. Frauds are most often aimed at credit card payments: in many cases, the fraudster seduces the consumer by offering an out-of-the-box promotion to steal their personal data.

“As the PIX has biometric authentication, it is more difficult to happen with it. Even so, it is necessary to be careful because there are retailers offering specific promotions for payment with the system, since it has instant settlement”, said the executive.

Carolina Rezemini, director of startup Credolab, suggests that consumers avoid clicking on links received by WhatsApp, email, social networks or even SMS to register the PIX key.

These messages should reach users even more frequently in the days leading up to Black Friday, warns the director.

The registration of PIX keys must be done exclusively by the websites/applications of the client’s own bank.

See 10 tips to enjoy Black Friday without falling into a hole: