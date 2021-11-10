Black Friday: 87% of Brazilians want to buy in this edition – Economy

Brazilians should buy more at Black Fridy 2021 than last year. A survey by Pelando, a shopping social network that maps promotions in online stores, shows that more than 87% of consumers intend to buy something during the event.

The survey shows that 61% of consumers already know what to buy, while 38% are undecided.

The most desired products are cell phones, smartphones and notebooks. Check out the list of the top 10 according to purchase intent:

1. Cell phones and smartphones

2. Notebook

3. Video card

4. Clothes

5. Smart TV

6. Refrigerator

7. Air fryer

8. Gamer Chair

9. Monitor

10. Video game

With an average investment between R$1,000 and R$2,000, most respondents must make their purchases in online stores (84%), while 16% of them intend to use online stores and physical stores.

The survey also shows that most consumers prioritize four factors when making a purchase:

• Good price (68.5%);

• Free shipping (12%);

• Discount coupons (8.8%); and

• Trust in the store (5.6%).

On the other hand, the high cost of shipping is eliminatory for 32.4% of respondents, followed by poorly rated or unknown store (28.5%), negative comments from other consumers (20.6%) and few payment terms (8 %).

With an eye on Black Friday’s super promotions, more than 68% of the interviewed group stated that they have already started programming in advance.

How to choose the best payment method for online purchases

Amazon, Americanas and Magazine Luiza lead the store preference of Brazilian consumers.

The national wish list, on the other hand, is made up of electronics, which come out in a rush with 71.4% of purchase intentions, followed by computer items (56.9%), cell phones and smartphones (38.3%) and household appliances (33 %).

The survey was carried out in September and had the participation of more than 350 people from all over Brazil.

