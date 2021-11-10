Black Friday: JBL gives discounts of up to 45% headphones and speakers

JBL started on Monday (8) a series of promotions in its official online store targeting Black Friday 2021, with discounts that can reach up to 45%. Wired and wireless headphones, portable speakers and headsets are on offer until the next 28th.

One of the highlights is the JBL Charge Essential box, available in a limited edition and exclusive to the action. With IPX7 rating of water resistance, battery for 20 hours and integrated powerbank, it has a 30% discount, being sold for R$ 899.

For those looking for True Wireless (TWS) headphones, one of the options is the JBL Tune 215TWS, which allows you to use the right and left headphones independently, and has a autonomy of 25 hours, including the 20 hours of the carrying case. With 45% discount, it brings the promotional price of R$ 299.

JBL Charge Essential is one of the items on sale.Source: JBL/Disclosure

Other discounted Bluetooth headset models are the JBL 225TWS (BRL 669), JBL Free II (BRL 529), JBL Tour Pro+TWS (BRL 1,099) and the JBL Tune 215BT (BRL 199). Wireless version of one of the brand’s best-known models, the JBL T110BT was also included in the offers, costing R$79 (11% discount).

Headsets on sale

Headset-type versions are other alternatives available on JBL’s Black Friday, such as the JBL Live 400BT, with 24-hour autonomy, fast recharge and features to reduce the amount of noise. With a 39% discount stipulated by the brand, it costs R$ 399.

In the same category, the JBL Club 950NC is a premium model that has up to 55 hours of autonomy, intelligent noise cancellation, leather casing and Hi-Res audio, costing R$ 1,299 (-13%). Among the options for gamers, there is the JBL Quantum 100 headset for R$ 259 and the in-ear model JBL Quantum 50, for R$ 149.