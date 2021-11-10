Blue caterpillar mysteriously appears and is compared to a child character

Australian Tristan Glasson was surprised to find a blue caterpillar in his backyard this week. Surprised by the insect’s size and color, he shared a photo on social media, generating comparisons with Absolem, the blue caterpillar from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

“It was a little weirder meeting her than I expected, to be honest,” Glasson told the Daily Mail. “I was hoping to find a normal orange caterpillar, not a giant blue insect”, added he, who lives in Canberra, in Australia, and shared the photos of the insect on Monday (8).

Experts consulted by the Daily Mail tabloid said they are not sure which species it is, but believe that blue may not be its natural color.

“It’s a kind of butterfly or moth caterpillar,” said Nathan Lo, professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Sydney.

The insect is long and looks like a caterpillar, whose length varies according to the species. There are blue caterpillars, but the professor believes this is not one of them.

“I’m not sure about the species and whether it’s native to Australia… But it’s blue because it’s infected with an iridovirus,” Lo said.

According to him, the structure of the virus causes crystals to form inside the insect, which makes its color turn blue. “But I’ve never seen one so blue,” he stated, keeping the mystery in the air.