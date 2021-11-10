Blue November: know five indicators that men’s health is not doing well

The November Blue campaign is dedicated to raising awareness for the integral health of men. Even today, the male habit of seeking medical care only in the face of an illness persists, which can be harmful to health.

In addition to the cultural issue, there is the fear of diagnosing a disease, which would call into question the belief of a supposed invulnerability. The focus on work and the functioning of health services at times that conflict with working hours are also factors that keep men away from the clinics.

“The man is educated and has all his training based on being strong, not feeling pain, being the breadwinner of the family. We are paying a very high price for this. We live in a country where health promotion and prevention are not propagated. It’s no use talking about men’s health only in November, it’s necessary to talk throughout the year”, emphasizes Marlene Oliveira, creator of the Novembro Azul campaign and president of Instituto Lado a Lado pela Vida.

A study carried out by researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) pointed out that among the main reasons for the low male demand for health services are the representation of care as a female task, work-related issues, difficulty in accessing services and lack of units specifically focused on men’s health.

“Clinical follow-up is very important because check-up exams allow the diagnosis of diseases that do not have symptoms, such as prostate cancer. We have a significant reduction in routine consultations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and dammed diagnoses of diseases that could have been avoided”, said urologist doctor Carlo Passerotti, from Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo.

The national health survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), from 2019, indicated that the proportion of women (82.3%) who consulted a doctor was higher than that of men (69.4%). According to the study, 159.6 million (76.2%) people had consulted a doctor in the country in the last 12 months prior to the research.

In addition to regular medical monitoring, knowledge of one’s own body is also essential for identifying possible changes and symptoms of diseases, according to researcher and andrologist Jorge Hallak, professor at the Faculty of Medicine and coordinator of the Health Study Group of the Man at the Institute for Advanced Studies at the University of São Paulo (USP).

“Testicular self-examination is very important, since puberty, as an awareness of the body itself. The doctor teaches how the exam is: in the shower, during the bath, it is possible to feel each testicle. The left hand supports the testicle against the surface of the scrotum, and the right hand palpates the entire structure of the testicle from top to bottom”, explains Jorge.

According to the doctor, during the self-examination it is important to observe irregularities, such as changes in the size of the testicles, check for the presence of nodules (lumps) and if there is any type of pain when touching.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), for every three adult deaths in Brazil, two are men. In Brazil, men live, on average, seven years less than women and also have more heart disease, cancer, diabetes, in addition to higher cholesterol and blood pressure levels, according to PAHO.

Experts consulted by CNN warn that ignoring a physical or mental symptom can harm long-term health. Regular health monitoring as a preventive measure can reduce the chances of complications such as heart attacks, severe diabetes and stroke.

Meet five indicators that indicate that men’s health is not doing well and suggest the need to seek specialized care.

1. Persistent headaches

Understood as a common problem, headaches tend to be ignored. In an attempt to get rid of the discomfort, many people choose to take medication on their own. Medications can alleviate the symptom for a time. However, experts explain that the habit may only hide a bigger problem that needs to be investigated further.

Stress and anxiety, for example, are factors that can cause headaches. Disorders affect the quality of sleep and impair concentration, increasing body and mind fatigue. Ignoring symptoms associated with mental health can make it more difficult to treat conditions such as depression, generalized anxiety disorder, and chronic stress.

The origin of headaches can also be in illnesses that are simpler to treat, such as the flu, colds and sinusitis. In this case, the adequate treatment can be the solution, including rest, hydration and the use of medications that alleviate the symptoms.

2. Lack of energy throughout the day

Work overload, poor diet and sleep deprivation contribute to excessive tiredness, fatigue, and the feeling of lack of energy for daily activities.

Adult individuals must sleep for seven to nine hours a night to achieve complete body restoration. Lack of sleep can impair memory, concentration, work performance and mood.

Among the main causes of sleep deprivation are stress and anxiety, excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeine, in addition to disorders such as insomnia itself, apnea and restless legs syndrome.

The poor quality of sleep favors the emergence of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, heart problems, in addition to reduced immunity.

3. Excessive irritability

According to endocrinologist Filippo Pedrinola, care must be taken to differentiate common everyday irritation from conditions in which irritability becomes excessive. “Excess irritability means some imbalance, normally linked to brain neurotransmitters,” he said.

The specialist explains that the hyperactivity of the autonomic nervous system, with continuous stimulation of the adrenal gland, can lead to increased production of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol.

“Excessive activation of the adrenal gland greatly increases the production of hormones that affect mood, generates irritability, worsens sleep and leads to sleep deprivation, which also increases irritability,” he says.

According to the doctor, hormonal imbalance is often associated with chronic stress. During a stressful situation, the body increases the production of specific hormones, such as cortisol and adrenaline, in order to prepare the human body to react in defense against a threat, for example.

However, the various stressful situations in daily life can make the production of these hormones more intense, even after nervous situations.

“Stress was meant to be acute, but today it has become chronic, and when it becomes chronic it also becomes toxic. This release of excess cortisol can affect the region of the hippocampus, in the brain, responsible for memory”, explains Filippo.

4. Sudden weight loss

Attention to the scale is a care that should be part of the routine in comprehensive health care. Significant weight loss can be associated with different health problems, including gastrointestinal disorders, infectious and inflammatory diseases, cancer, and hormonal dysfunction.

Bowel problems can impair the body’s absorption of nutrients, leading to rapid weight loss.

Among the most common disorders are lactose intolerance, which is the body’s inability to digest the sugar present in milk and its derivatives; celiac disease, caused by gluten intolerance; inflammatory diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease (associated with diarrhea and abdominal colic), and ulcerative colitis, a disease characterized by recurrent episodes of inflammation.

The worsening of other diseases such as cancer, diabetes and AIDS can also reflect sudden weight loss. “Tumors can cause rapid weight loss, the most common being those in the gastrointestinal tract, especially in the intestine”, says Carlo.

Problems with the thyroid gland, responsible for regulating the functions of various organs such as the heart, brain and liver, can also cause involuntary weight loss.

Hyperthyroidism, defined as the excessive production of hormones by the thyroid, can cause, in addition to weight loss, loss of appetite, muscle weakness, loss of calcium in bones, in addition to loose bowels, nervousness and irritation.

5. Lack of sexual desire

Although it is a difficult topic to be debated, for cultural reasons, the lack of sexual desire is also a common problem among men. About half of men over 40 have complaints associated with loss of erection, according to the Brazilian Society of Urology.

The reduction in libido is mainly related to psychological factors, ranging from relationship problems to disorders such as anxiety and depression.

“Not looking for a doctor or self-medicating ends up masking a picture of anxiety and insecurity. Often, the trigger for loss of libido or erection is emotional, with automatic and repetitive thoughts that are negative,” says Filippo.

According to urologist Carlo Passerotti, the causes of loss of sexual desire also include the use of medications, such as antidepressants, and low levels of testosterone in the blood.

“There is a hormonal part behind sexual disinterest that can be investigated. Normally, hormonal changes such as a drop in testosterone and male hormones lead to a lack of sexual interest. The reduction in testosterone can be associated with medications, surgeries, especially in the testicle, as well as stress and fatigue”, said Carlo.

From the age of 40, men show a gradual decrease in the body’s production of testosterone, which initiates andropause. The phenomenon is different from menopause, which affects women, which leads to a more drastic drop in female hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone.

“Andropause can lead to several symptoms, such as lack of sexual desire, worsening of the erection, discouragement, tiredness and loss of muscle mass”, he explains. “Prevention measures involve having a healthy life. Obesity is one of the things that lower testosterone. Sleeping well, eating well, exercising regularly increases testosterone”, he concludes.