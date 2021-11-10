Bolsonarist takes a shower of popcorn and cans in a packed session of the movie Marighella

A pocketnarista stayed during the entire 6 pm session of this Monday (8), at the Cinépolis do Manaíra Shopping, in João Pessoa (PB), interrupting the film with provocations against those present. This had a consequence.

READ MORE:

1 – Exclusive: Bolsonaro fake news makes Google AIDS searches grow more than 3000%

2 – Exclusive: In messages, Dallagnol agreed with prosecutors how to put pressure on judges and prosecutors

3 – Exclusive: on the Telegram, pocketnaristas defend the death of STF ministers and follow the investigation’s anti-vaccination tips

Scholarship holder at the Maringhella session

In the end, with the credits soaring, as the audience frantically applauded the film, the unreconciled pocketnarista descended from the last row to the next to the screen shouting: “communists, communists”.

The reaction was, according to Blog do Dércio, a shower of popcorn, bottles of mineral water, cans of Coca-Cola and some trays that flew towards him.

Subject had to run from the cinema, hearing shouts of “outside, Bolsonaro!” echoing from inside the room.

Wagner Moura on film: “Marighella is put in check all the time”

The long road traveled by Marighella, a film by Wagner Moura based on the biography of Mário Magalhães about the Bahian guerrilla killed by the dictatorship, took the actor and director to the center of Roda Viva, on TV Cultura.

During the program, the director was asked if his initial idea about the film still held. “Is ‘Marighella’ a film that works for entertainment but also with content?”, asked Roger Cipó, present at the Roda Viva bench.

‘I think I managed to do that. When I make a movie of “Marighella” part of my admiration for Marighella and for the people who, in the eye of the hurricane of a dictatorship, decided to do something against that regime. However, artistically I am unable to make a character that is monolithic. I don’t agree when someone says I canonized Marighella. Marighella is put in check all the time in my film”, said Wagner Moura.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link.